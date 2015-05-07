Rockstar won't ban you for using single-player GTA 5 mods

Modders will always have a home in Rockstar games, says a new article on the company's blog that addresses recent concerns of players getting banned for using add-ons.

"We have always appreciated the creative efforts of the PC modding community and we still fondly remember the awesome zombie invasion mod and original GTA map mod for GTA 4 PC among many other classics," reads one answer from the short FAQ.

"Recent updates to GTA 5 PC had an unintended effect of making unplayable certain single player modifications. This was not intentional, no one has been banned for using single player modifications, and you should not worry about being banned or being relegated to the cheater pool just for using single player PC mods."

There you have it. Single-player mods will always be welcome.

Anything that changes the carefully crafted online multiplayer mode, however, aren't looked upon so fondly:

"Our primary focus is on protecting GTA Online against modifications that could give players an unfair advantage, disrupt gameplay, or cause griefing. It also bears mentioning that because game mods are by definition unauthorized, they may be broken by technical updates, cause instability, or affect your game in other unforeseen ways."

Other interesting info from the post is that the company plans on supporting all five systems (PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC) for as long as possible, though last-gen consoles are nearing the end of their lifespans, and that the PC playlist feature, unfortunately, will stay PC-exclusive until some technical details can be worked out.