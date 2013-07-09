GTA 5 gameplay trailer takes us deeper into Los Santos

We can almost hear the Los Santos police sirens on our tail

It's time to head back into Los Santos - and this time we're getting up close and personal, as Rockstar has given us a look at some in-game footage from Grand Theft Auto 5.

You can check out the new video below, and believe us when we say that there's a lot to take in.

We get a much closer look at the way switching between protagonists will work, the sports we'll be able to play when not avoiding the police - golf, tennis, hunting - and how we'll be able to customise characters and vehicles.

The trailer also ends with a teasing glimpse at Grand Theft Auto online, with Rockstar promising it will show us more of the multiplayer aspect soon.

Gangsta's paradise

Last week Rockstar gave a few more nuggets of Los Santos info, including that the game will require an 8GB install, and will ship on two disks for the Xbox 360.

GTA 5 is set to be released on September 17 for Xbox 360 and PS3. Rockstar is currently keeping quiet on the possibilities of an Xbox One, PS4 or PC release.

"We don't have anything to share about the possibility of a next-gen or a PC platform release at this time and we are completely focused on delivering the best possible experience for the consoles people have right now," it said.

Watch the video below for our first impressions of the new GTA 5 gameplay trailer: