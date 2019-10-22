Best PS4 apps: essential PS4 apps you need to download

The PS4 and PS4 Pro are two of the best consoles money can buy - well, until the release of the PS5. But what makes these consoles great is that they don't simply stop at being a gaming machine, they're also excellent devices for video and music - primed to become the centre of your home entertainment rig.

Sure, the Xbox One may offer a few more apps, but there are plenty of great options for non-gaming entertainment on Sony's popular console, and all of the major apps are available.

With dozens of apps to choose from, and many having additional subscription fees, finding the right PS4 apps can be daunting. This is why we've created this handy guide to the best PS4 apps available right now. We're constantly updating this list to offer you the best choices around.

Also make sure to keep an eye on our best PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals, if you're in the mood for a bargain.