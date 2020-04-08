Free audiobooks now available on Audible for kids and parents struggling to homeschool

In a supportive gesture to bored kids and parents struggling to homeschool, free audiobooks are now being given away by Audible on their stories page.

Offering over 300 free audiobooks in six languages, parents are sure to find a wealth of homeschool material available throughout the stories website. Of course, it's not just homeschool books that are available here - there's plenty to entertain also. All this is completely free, and Audible has stated: "For as long as schools are closed, we're open" - which means everything should be available for the foreseeable future.

Categories that are currently free include littlest listeners, elementary, tween, teen, and literary classics - and include such titles as Winnie-the-Pooh, Beatrix Potter, and Alice in Wonderland. The six languages that are currently available are - English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Chinese Mandarin.

To check out what's on offer simply head to the Audible stories page - sign up isn't currently needed to access these free audiobooks, and you can listen on whatever device you please - laptops, mobiles, and tablets are all catered for.



