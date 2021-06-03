Early Prime Day deals are here already - score four months of Audible for 50% off

Even though we're still a few weeks away from the big day itself, audiobook lovers don't have to wait to score themselves Audible Prime Day deals on one of the best streaming services available.

For a limited time, new customers who are signed up to Amazon Prime can get themselves a whole four months of Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per month. For context, that's a price cut of 53% overall (normally $14.95 per month) on the current top-tier subscription service from Audible. You can also gift this to someone if you'd think they'd appreciate an audiobook or two (or a thousand, for that matter).

Unlike the standard Audible Plus subscription tier, the Audible Premium Plus service comes with a free audiobook token per month, which means you can keep them in your library forever and ever. You will, of course, also get full unlimited access to the Audible Plus library, which is a highly curated collection of thousands of bestselling audiobooks and popular podcasts. If you did also want to make a couple of purchases to supplement those free books, then you'll also get the standard 30% discount for all Audible Plus members on the Audible store too.

Overall, this has to be one of the more tempting early Prime Day deals we've seen so far - especially since Audible discounts tend to actually be quite rare. It's likely this will be the main promotion for the big day itself, although there's also the potential that this is a strictly limited-time promo too. If you'd like to do a bit more reading on what else to expect, then you can read our main Audible Prime Day deals page.

Audible Prime Day deals

Audible Premium Plus: 4 months for $14.95 $6.95 per month

Save 53% on your first four months of Audible Premium Plus with this early Amazon Prime Day deals promotion. What makes this so great is it's for the more premium tier of Audible - the one that will score you a free audiobook token (to keep forever) per month. That's in addition to unlimited access to the vast Audible Plus library of audiobooks and podcasts - a library that contains thousands of titles at any one time. Note, this promo is eligible for new customers with Amazon Prime only.View Deal

Not an Amazon Prime customer?

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

