Save big on new Audible and Amazon Music subscriptions with Prime

If you've picked up a new pair of headphones thanks to this year's Prime Day deals, why not put them to good use with these deals for Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited?

If you have Amazon Prime, new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can get a four months free trial, rather than just the typical one month. Meanwhile, new Audible Premium subscribers with Prime can save 53% on their first four months (so a subscription costs just $6.95/month).

(Not in US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Amazon Music and Audible deals on Prime Day

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get your first four months free

Save $23.97 – boasting more than 70-million tracks, with an easy-to-use interface and CD-quality streaming on offer, Amazon Music Unlimited is a true competitor to the other options out there. This extended free trial will give you plenty of time to try the service out before you have to spend a dime.View Deal

Audible Premium: Get your first four months for $6.95/month

Save $32 – with an enormous catalog of over 200,000 audiobooks (including exclusive Audible Originals) that you can listen to across many different devices, This offer for first-time subscribers (who also have Amazon Prime) is a great way to kickstart your audiobook library.View Deal

If you've been unsure whether Amazon Music Unlimited or Audible Premium are worth your subscription, now is the perfect time to find out.

The Amazon Music Unlimted free trial gives you four months to see if it's a viable alternative to Spotify, Apple Music, or whatever platform you currently use.

Considering it's completely free, it's hard to think of a reason not to give it a go.

You've almost undoubtedly heard of Audible from your favorite podcaster, and with good reason. It's a fantastic audiobook platform and Audible Premium Plus offers you exclusive discounts and free monthly credits to be able to expand your library.

And with new Audible original content exclusive to subscribers, there are even more reasons to give the service a go.

More Amazon Music and Audible deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Amazon Music and Audible from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals