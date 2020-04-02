Amazon Music Unlimited free for 3 months with this limited time deal

Music lovers, lend me your ears. Amazon Music Unlimited is now free for 3 months in a limited time offer.

With access to over 50 million songs, you'll never have to listen to the same tune twice or be interrupted by annoying adverts along the way. We say it's worth a go because there's nothing worse than being interrupted mid-flow when you're discovering something new and exciting.

Music Unlimited isn't only ad-free, it features curated playlists and has access to offline functionality - super useful if you want to save on data. It also carries a much bigger library of tunes than even Prime Music and allows you to stream directly onto your home Alexa devices. Even if you're already a Prime member and weighing up whether you need the added bonuses or not, we'd still go for it - it's completely free and you can always cancel your trial at no extra cost.



Today's best Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | free 3 month trial

You'll get access to 50 million songs completely free for 3 months in this limited time offer. Ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, curated playlists, an expanded library and Alexa device support make this a great way to beat the lockdown boredom this week. In Australia? you can still pick up a 30 day trial.

Membership to Amazon Music Unlimited normally costs $7.99 / £9.99 a month, so you're getting a near $30 saving overall here. It's worth noting that Amazon will try and carry your subscription over once the 90-day trial period is over, so make sure you cancel it promptly if you just want the free goodies. You can even cancel it right away and still enjoy the remaining 90-days at no extra cost.

Not looking for some tunes? Maybe you've already got Amazon Music Unlimited or prefer your books and shows to that Elton John playlist you've been working on. Don't worry, we've still got something for you as Amazon is also offering some awesome free trials on their other streaming services.

Other great free Amazon offers

Free Audible 30-day free trial | US | UK

Let your imagination run wild with this 30-day free trial from Audible. Rated our best audiobook site of 2020, you'll have access to 200,000 audiobooks at your fingertips for completely free. Whether you're into history, fantasy or the odd crime novel, there's something here for everyone. If you're ready to commit, you can also save 40% on your first 3 months this week.

