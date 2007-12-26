Nvidia readies blazing 9600 GT graphics card

According to a leak from Expreview, Nvidia will offer a mid-range graphics card in its upcoming release of the GeForce 9-series, which is scheduled for release sometime in February.

Dubbed the 9600 GT, the mainstream entry may be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in early January. It should be the first in the series to be built on the same 65nm manufacturing process as recent cards like the GeForce 8800 GT. The process allows for a 500MHz core clock speed and an effective 2GHz memory speed.

The report also suggests the 9600 GT will add support for advanced visuals through DirectX 10.1 and OpenGL 2 and should use 512MB of video memory. Beyond that, the card could be the first of the series to hit store shelves in February and will trigger a phase-out of multiple older 8-series cards.

So far, Nvidia has neither confirmed nor denied the report from Expreview. But given the level of detail associated with the story, the company should be making an announcement quite soon.