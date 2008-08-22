Canon EOS 50D rears its head

Canon will be berating its Chinese website creators today after the site accidentally dropped details and images about the company's new and not-yet-announced EOS 50D.

Well, its name is the Canon EOS 50D, it will be the successor to the 40D and its specs are as follows:

.6x crop

15.1MP

Digic 4

Dust Reduction

Auto Brightness Processing

95% viewfinder .97 magnification

9 point af (All Cross Type)

AF Fine Tuning

Face Recognition AF

ISO 100-3200 (Expansion to 6400, 12800)

14-bit image processing

Auto CA correction

6.3 fps (high speed) 3fps (low speed)

Buffer: 16 RAW - 60 JPG - 10 RAW+JPG

100,000 shutter life

HDMI Output

VGA LCD (920,000 pixel)

What this shows is that the camera holds an impressive 15.1MP sensor, a none-too-shabby 9-point autofocus and ISO ranging to 3200 in normal mode.

The camera also includes 6.3 fps high–speed shooting, and looks set to contain a Digic 4 processor, which will be a first for Canon.

There's no word on pricing or relase date (rumours are April next year) but let's hope the absent minded folks at Canon China let slip the details soon.