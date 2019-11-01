Best mesh Wi-Fi routers 2019: the best wireless mesh routers for large homes

If you haven’t considered getting one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers 2019 has to offer for your home or office, this list will certainly change your mind. Unlike traditional wireless routers , which are typically single receivers situated only in one room while broadcasting Wi-Fi throughout the rest of your house or apartment, the best mesh Wi-Fi routers are made up of several units.

These units can be strategically placed around your home or office to guarantee a strong and consistent Wi-Fi signal throughout your whole space. Simply by placing several nodes in key areas of your home, you will get you a solid, unified Wi-Fi network with the best mesh Wi-Fi routers, no matter where you are in that whole space.

That’s unlike how Wi-Fi extenders work, which only take the original Wi-Fi signal from the best wireless routers and repeat it to extend the original router’s range. This approach requires a separate SSID for the extender, as you’re essentially just creating a second network, and can be a pain since your device won't automatically switch to the different network. In addition, filling your home with several Wi-Fi networks can negatively impact the network’s performance.

Utilizing the best mesh Wi-Fi routers to provide solid coverage throughout your space, therefore, is better. And, these routers can be easy to set up. Simply connect the main unit to your internet connection, press a few buttons, and pair up the other units, resulting in one large – not to mention, fast – Wi-Fi network.

1. Google Wifi

The best Wi-Fi Mesh system from the future

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 101.41 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 47.53 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per Wifi point (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) | Included mesh nodes: 1-3 | Features: AC1200 2 x 2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi, TX beamforming, Bluetooth Smart ready

Simple set-up

Inexpensive

Limited hardware control

The Google Wifi tops, possibly, the best wireless mesh routers we’ve ever used, and we’re not saying that casually. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say that it may be the best wireless mesh router, at least to date. Not only does it have the power to push fast Wi-Fi throughout your house – an even more impressive feat considering its diminutive size, but it’s also fairly cheap and not that hard to set up. Setting up is so simple that all you have to do to configure Google Wifi is to download an app to your smartphone, scan some QR codes and just place the nodes where you want around your house. With Google WiFi, the company has taken dominion over the mesh WiFi world.

2. Netgear Orbi

Expensive, but powerful

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 90.14 Mbps, 2.4GHz down: 93.69 Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 3 LAN for Router, 4 LAN for Satellite), 1 x USB 2.0 port | Included mesh nodes: 2-4 | Features: 4GB flash memory, 512MB RAM, AC3000, MU-MIMO ready

Excellent performance

Nice design

Expensive

If you have deep pockets, then check out the Netgear Orbi, which may be one of the best wireless mesh routers money can buy this year. Instead of something like the Google WiFi, which uses three identical nodes to create the network, you’ll get one main router and several satellite nodes to plug into power outlets around your home. In addition, the Orbi touts more than enough Ethernet ports, making it an exceptional option for anyone with a number of devices that need a hardwired connection. This mesh router is the best choice for consumers who use their network mostly for gaming, particularly across multiple devices.

3. TP-Link Deco M5

The affordable Wi-Fi Mesh option

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 76.69 Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit ports per Deco M5 unit, 1 x USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2 | Included mesh nodes: 1-3 | Features: Quad-core CPU, MU-MIMO ready, Router-based antivirus, Alexa compatibility

Incredible value

Easy to configure

Slower than compeition

If you’re looking for a way to spread Wi-Fi throughout your home without having to spend a lot of dough, then look into the TP-Link Deco M5. It’s not as speedy as some of the other best mesh Wi-Fi routers on this list, but if you’re not too concerned about getting the maximum theoretical throughput, which you probably won’t be able to take full advantage of anyway, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Setup, similar to the other devices here, is a breeze, even if you’re not tech-savvy. The TP-Link Deco M5 is among the best wireless mesh routers for those who don’t want to get too technical.

4. Ubiquiti Amplifi HD

Style backed by power

Speed: 802.11AC 5GHz down: 74.1Mbps | Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN | Mesh nodes: 1 x router, 2 x nodes | Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, LCD touchscreen

Modern aesthetic

Extremely powerful

Expensive

If you love Apple’s design philosophy, enjoy having attractive gadgets set up around your home and have more than enough extra money sitting around, then the Ubiquiti Amplifi HD is the perfect mesh router for you. You’ll find a lot to love with this device, especially if you live in a large house and can take advantage of the full power that this mesh Wi-Fi setup provides, as it’s capable of a very large amount of throughput. You might find that the value diminishes quite a bit when you live in a smaller space however, since there are more affordable alternatives on hand for small to medium homes. The Ubiquiti Amplifi HD may be pricey, but you’re paying for a piece of tech that both exudes style and a ton of substance. That’s more than enough to justify the price tag, making this a great addition to the best wireless mesh routers list.

Paying for simplicity

Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 117.46Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per unit (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) | Included mesh nodes: 1-3 | Features: Guided setup, Modular, Easy parental controls, Auto-fix

Simple setup

Expensive

While it’s expensive and not quite as powerful as the other Wi-Fi mesh routers on this list, there’s something to be said about the simplicity that the Linksys Velop offers. It might come with a heftier price than the competition, but the Velop will appeal to people who need to create a Wi-Fi network and want to avoid setting it up. More tech-savvy users will most likely look elsewhere – why spend money when you can do the work yourself for free? However, for most users, the Linksys Velop is among the best wireless mesh routers because of the convenience it offers from the start. It’s also completely modular, so you only have to pick up as many nodes as you actually need – one node will cover up to 2,000 square feet.