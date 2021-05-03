Apple tipped to launch a foldable phone in 2023 - We get you its details

One of the popular pastimes of the tech world, speculating about a possible foldable phone from the stable of Apple, is on again.

Well-known and reliable Apple researcher Ming-Chi Kuo is suggesting that Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023.

The respected news outlet Macrumors, which as its name suggests specialises in Apple-related developments, has seen the report of Ming-Chi Kuo. The report says that SDC will be the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry will be the exclusive DDI foundry provider.

Based on Apple’s requested capacity plan, it is also predicted that the foldable iPhone shipments will reach 15-20 million units in 2023.

Touch technology for multiple folds

The speculation is that foldable iPhone will adopt a silver nanowire touch solution for the device’s display, which will create a “long-term competitive advantage" for Apple in the foldable device market.

"Future foldable devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds (vs. only a single fold in current foldable smartphones), rollable, medium to large size display, and durability. When comparing the advantages of the above specifications, the silver nanowire is similar or superior to SDC's Y-Octa," Kuo's note said.

It was also said that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend, he claimed.

For the record, Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei have foldable phone models already in the market.