Animal Crossing: New Horizons update brings a garden shop, new seasonal events and more this week

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a brand-new update on April 23 that adds a bunch of exciting new features to the popular Nintendo Switch game.

There are two new island visitors to meet: a green-fingered sloth called Leif and a fox named Redd, who is an art connoisseur. You’ll find Leif next to his travelling garden shop, where he sells shrubs and seeds for you to plant (and ultimately water almost every day).

Redd, meanwhile, will occasionally sail to shore and sell players in-game art. You can also purchase uniquely colored furniture, however, there is a catch. Players will need to determine whether the art pieces Redd sells are actually real, as unfortunately he stocks quite a lot of knock-offs. If you’ve got a keen eye, though, you can donate genuine pieces of art to Blathers, the island museum’s curator.

Speaking of Blathers, fossil collectors are in for a hoot, as the museum is due to expand so that more items can be displayed. That includes all those yucky bugs that Blathers seems to hate so much.

'Tis the season

Players will have plenty to do in the coming weeks, as Nintendo has outlined the next seasonal events now that Bunny Day has come to an end.

Nature Day takes place from April 23 to May 4, and includes new activities where you can earn plenty of Nook Miles – think in-game achievements – to cash in.

May Day begins, somewhat predictably, on May 1 to May 7. Players can fly out to a new island for a limited time and can look forward to a special visitor.

International Museum Day kicks off on May 18 to May 31, and players can take part in a Stamp Rally. Once you’ve grabbed your stamp card, you can mosey around your museum and earn stamps by viewing the exhibitions on display.

Finally, the Wedding Season takes place on June 1 to June 30, and you’ll be tasked as the wedding photographer as you snap pictures of Reese and Cyrus’ happy day. You can look forward to wedding-themed items in the game as a result, so get ready to see hundreds of Animal Crossing proposal videos on social media soon.

We enjoyed our time on Nintendo’s island full of adorable animals, and said the game was “a genuine pole-vault forward that will appeal to veteran residents and newcomers alike” in our review.