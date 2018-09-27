AMD spills the beans on future Arcturus graphics cards

We’re still waiting for AMD to introduce Vega 7-nanometer (nm) graphics cards, but AMD has may have just jumped the gun and named its next-next generation GPU architecture.

An AMD Linux driver development employee name-dropped Arcturus as a possible code name for the company’s previously unnamed 7nm+ GPU architecture, slated for a 2020 announcement. The comment was made on the Phoronix forums, explaining that AMD is supposedly planning to return to distinct code names for each of its GPU architectures.

Image credit: Videocardz

AMD's recent graphics card lineups have all gone by similar names, like Polaris 10 and Polaris 20, or Vega 10 and Vega 20. A return to more distinctly identified architectures would be welcome, but it shouldn’t affect any of Team Red’s forthcoming lineups – or, at least AMD hasn't updated us to any changes yet.

AMD is still on schedule to deliver new Radeon RX Vega GPUs built upon a 7nm process within this year or early next year. After that, we can still expect Navi 7nm graphics cards to be introduced. Most immediately, AMD is rumored to introduce new Polaris 30 GPUs.

AMD is going to have to step it up to take on Nvidia Turing

Via Videocardz