Activision has plans for ‘several’ remastered games in 2020

Activision Blizzard has announced that it’s planning to release “several” more “remasters and reimagined experiences” in 2020.

The news comes from a recent financial call Activision held with investors and analysts. Although the majority of the call was spent going over the company’s financial performance for Q4 2019, Activision did take some time to talk about its plans for the year ahead.

CFO Dennis Durkin said that while there will be new games and IP for players to look forward to, like a brand new Call of Duty for 2020, Activision “will continue to tap into our portfolio of beloved IP to bring several remastered and reimagined experiences to our players in 2020”.

More details to come

It’s not entirely surprising that Activision would want to continue down this route; while Warcraft 3: Reforged has, to put it lightly, had a tough time of it, Activision has had significant success remastering its Crash Bandicoot and Spyro franchises as well as rebooting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Which franchises will be receiving the remaster and reimagining treatment remains unclear at the moment, with Durkin stating that they’ll “announce closer to launch”.

Activision has plenty in its back catalogue that players would undoubtedly be happy to see given a fresh coat of pixels, from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to Diablo 2. It was also mentioned that Activision’s mobile developer, King, is working on a few “promising new titles” and it’s possible that one of those is a leaked Crash Bandicoot endless runner.

Between this trend in remasters and remakes and the next generation of consoles coming in the form of Xbox Series X and PS5, E3 2020 looks like it could be a curious and exciting mix of old and new.