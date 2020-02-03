The cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 SIM-free prices in February 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: August 7 2019

Launch Price: $949 | £869 | AU$1449

Platform: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP / 10MP

Screen: 6.3-inch, 1080 x 2280

Battery: 3500mAh

Colours: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, Aura Red



Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus represent some of the most powerful tech currently available from Samsung (well, until the S11 comes out). But with that high-end power, it also fronts a large cost.

Considering you’ll be spending a lot, many people are likely to prefer avoiding a contract and going for a SIM-free or unlocked Galaxy Note 10 instead. This allows you to control how much you pay for your data plan separately to secure the best price.

However, the Note 10 and especially the Note 10 Plus aren’t exactly cheap handsets. With a RRP of $949/£869 and $1099/£999 respectively, both handsets exceed the costs of most phones currently available, falling just below the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

So...Why so expensive? Well, both of these handsets pack some top-end technology. Both feature AMOLED displays with Full HD resolutions, some pretty hefty battery power and of course, the triple camera set-up which is now the norm. On top of that, both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are rammed full of power and of course, feature the unique S pen.

Whether you want to find the best unlocked Note 10 SIM-free prices or would rather go for the larger Note 10 Plus, we’ve gathered all of your options and listed them down below.

Today's cheapest Samsung Note 10 and Note 10 Plus unlocked / SIM free prices: