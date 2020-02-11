Samsung Galaxy S20 live stream: how to watch today's big Unpacked launch event

The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch is a matter of hours away right now with a brand new series of flagship products as well as a foldable phone expected to debut at Unpacked 2020.

We're anticipating three new smartphones - that's the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra - as well as a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung is unveiling all this tech at its own Unpacked event in San Francisco. If you're interested in any of these devices, the good news is that you can watch along live online.

The event will begin at 11AM PST (2PM EST, 7PM GMT) on February 11, or 5AM AEDT on February 12 for those in Australia.

TechRadar is on the ground in San Fran, and you're able to follow along with our Galaxy S20 live blog for minute-by-minute coverage of the event.

We'll also be bringing you our hands-on first impressions of the new phones and other devices as soon as we've had the chance to check them out.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event live stream

Samsung is set to live stream the Unpacked event on its own website, and you can view the stream hosted on this link here from later today.

We'd also expect Samsung to set up a stream of the event on YouTube right ahead of the launch. We don't currently have a link for that, but once we find one we'll be sure to share it here.

If past performance is anything to go by, we'd also expect Samsung to host its event on Twitter as well, but we've yet to have confirmation directly from the company.