How to download and play Fortnite on mobile

Update: Fortnite is still running its smartphone beta for Android, with no confirmation when we'll see an official launch. We previously expected the beta to end this month, but the delay isn't surprising, given how long the game was first in 'Early Access' on PC.

In the meantime, though, you can play Fortnite on your mobile with either the iOS or Android app. Everything else you need to know to download and start playing is laid out in the article below.

That's right, Fortnite on mobile. The runaway success of Epic's battle royale shooter, which sees 100 players duke it out on an island map to be the last fighter standing, has already seen it come to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Thankfully, Fortnite's cartoonish art style also lets it downscale easily to smartphone screens, which have never been more capable of competitive online gaming – with an aim-assist option for mobile players mourning the loss of detail at that smaller size.

So it's very much the real thing, and if you're reading this it's because you want to jump right in – we've put together a step-by-step guide for starting your mobile Fortnite adventure.

Fortnite on Android: everything you need to know

If you're an iOS user reading this, all you have to do is head to the App Store as usual and search for Fortnite in the search bar. You then hit install and wait for the game's icon to pop up on your homescreen or list of apps. Easy, right?

If you're sporting an Android phone, though, you won't find it on the Google Play Store like all your other apps. This is partially to 'build a direct relationship with players' but may have more to do with not giving Google a 30% cut on Fortnite app purchases.

There are plenty of malware scams posing as Fortnite apps right now, so we've set out exactly what you need to go to start playing Fortnite's official mobile game on the go.

1. Check your phone can play it

Coming to these Android devices: Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4 Google: Pixel / XL, Pixel 2 / XL Asus: ROG, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V Essential: PH-1 Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10 LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+ Nokia: 8 OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6 Razer: Phone Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2 ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Before you go any further, it's worth checking your phone is actually compatible with Fortnite. While the game has been optimized to play on mobile, older phones simply aren't up to the performance standard needed to run the game.

A post on Epic's website confirmed the beta was initially running on a select number of Samsung Galaxy devices, with other Android phones to follow shortly after. You can see the full list of devices running the game in the box, right.

2. Change your security settings

This is probably the easiest step to overlook. First you need to allow your Android device to install and run apps downloaded from other places. Be cautious when you turn on this setting, as you'll want to make sure you only download apps you know are safe and reliable.

There are already reports of fake Fortnite apps doing the rounds, so make sure it's only Epic Game's official version to avoid downloading malware to your phone.

Head to your phone's Settings tab: on Android phones, usually a small cog icon found in the drop-down header bar. Then scroll down and next to where it says 'Unknown sources', tap the toggle to turn this setting on.

3. Request the Fortnite Installer

While iOS users have been happily downloading Fortnite from Apple's App Store, anyone on Android will have to find a dedicated install file on the Fortnite website.

Players will have to open an internet browser on their smartphone – whether that's Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Internet Explorer – and go to Epic's sign-up page for the Android Beta, where they can input their email and wait for a invitation to the beta to come through. The email link will direct you to the Fortnite Installer for download.

The install file APK will only take up about 2mb of storage, though the game itself comes in at a more sizeable 2GB.