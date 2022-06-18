Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, full fight, ring walks

New Yorker Joe Smith Jr will put his WBO light heavyweight belt on the line for the second time as he faces Russian WBC and IBF champ Artur Beterbiev in this much-anticipated unification showdown at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater. Read on as we explain how to watch an Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr live stream wherever you are anywhere in the world.

Having claimed the WBO light heavyweight crown last April after defeating Maxim Vlasov, Smith successfully defending the title for the first time earlier this year with a ninth round stoppage against Steve Geffard. The 28-3 New Jersey fighter will now be looking to add two more belts to his tally as he fights on home turf against a well-matched big hitter in the form of Russian star Artur Beterbiev.

Currently based in Montreal, Beterbiev has held the IBF title since 2017 and the WBC title since 2019, and boasts a fearsome record of 17-0, with each of those victories coming via knockout. The winner of this tantalising bout looks likely to push for a chance at claiming the undisputed crown and a fight against current WBA belt holder Dmitry Bivol.

The fight is on ESPN and ESPN+ ($6.99/month) in the US. In the UK, Sky TV has the rights, but you can watch all of the action from New York unfold, no matter where you are in the world by following our guide below on how to watch a Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live stream online from anywhere.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr live stream online in the US

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr from outside your country

There are some great ways of watching Beterbiev vs Smith Jr all over the world but you won't be able to if you're away from home and blocked from your usual service. To get round that, you need to use a VPN to dial into a country that's showing the fight.

VPNs change your IP address making it appear that you're in a completely different location. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Beterbiev vs Smith Jr anywhere

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr: live stream boxing in the UK

(opens in new tab) If you stay up late enough, you can watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action at 2am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with Beterbiev vs Smith Jr expected to make their ring walks at 4.30am, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Beterbiev vs Smith Jr using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 of its sports channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr: live stream boxing in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Beterbiev vs Smith Jr begins on TSN 5 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 11.30pm EST / 8.30pm PST. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

Can you watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr in Australia?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Beterbiev vs Smith Jr in Australia at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that many paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

The Beterbiev vs Smith Jr fight takes place on Saturday, June 18 at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater, New York.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr ring walk times

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr time (US and Canada): 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 10.30pm CT

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr time (UK): 4.30am BST (Sunday, June 19)

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr: full card for Saturday's event