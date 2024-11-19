Tineco's unmissable Black Friday deals knock up to 39% off its best stick vacuums and floor washers

The best stick vacuums offer the power and suction of an old-school barrel vacuum, combined with increased versatility, ease of use and faster setup. Black Friday is just days away, and while stick vacuums might not be the most ‘fun’ purchase, they're undoubtedly at the top of many shopping lists. You don't have to wait until Black Friday weekend to score a sweet handstick discount, though. Amazon's Black Friday sales are getting started early – and Tineco is offering up to 39% off some of its best cordless vacuums and floor washers right on its official Amazon store.

The one area where cordless vacuums often struggle is affordability. They're a premium product, which is why this suite of deals from a top-tier manufacturer are so worth sucking up. Tineco is a proven and reliable brand in this space, and these discounts on its premium handsticks account for a range of needs, whether you need a jack-of-all-trades or a pet-hair-sucking specialist. We've picked out our three favourites below, including a newer model of the best stick vacuum for hard floors. There are nine offers in total across varying budgets and uses that you can find below – so if our top ticks don’t appeal, you’ll find the other six shortlisted.

Tineco iFloor 5: was AU $599 now AU $379 at Amazon AU Save AU$220 If you're looking for a stick vacuum to handle all your cleaning needs – sucking up both wet and dry debris – without breaking the bank, then this massive saving on the iFloor 5 might be for you. At full price, the iFloor 5 sits in a hard-to-recommend mid-range that's both pricey for budget shoppers, and a little too budget for those with more spending capacity. However, this 37% discount makes the iFloor 5 an appealing bargain that’s well worth considering. It excels at edge cleaning thanks to its super-small 5mm gap on the sides – letting you get into all the nooks and crannies of your home – and the built-in flat scraper (as opposed to a serrated one) means the brush roll is wrung out as it cleans, leaving no residue on the floor. Plus, there's even a simple LED display that lets you see things like battery level and suction type at a glance. Most importantly, especially for a vacuum that's just AU$379, is that it self-cleans the brush roll. Just dump the dirty water and ensure the water tank is at least a third full of clean water and it does the rest.

Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was AU $899 now AU $629 at Amazon AU Save AU$270 If you find yourself moving dressers, shifting bookcases and rearranging the couch every time you vacuum (or worse yet, just not cleaning those hard-to-get-under areas), then listen up. Our friends over at Tom's Guide reviewed the regular Tineco Floor One S6, and loved its manoeuvrability, easy cleaning, voice control and self-cleaning – they just thought it was a little pricey. Well, this deal on the Stretch model gives you most of what the S6 provides, with a better, fast-drying system, and the ability to clean while it’s laying completely flat. Just 13cm tall at its highest point when it’s laid flat, there's no need to move furniture around to get a sufficient clean with the Stretch S6 – and you don't have to substitute versatility for efficiency. Its three-chamber cleaning system separates air, debris and water – protecting the motor and maintaining full cleaning power. If you're sick of needing an army of movers every time you vacuum, this is the combo stick vacuum and mop for you.

Tineco Floor One S7 Flashdry: was AU $1,299 now AU $869 at Amazon AU Save AU$420 While the S7 model that we've reviewed (and think is the best handstick for hard floors that we've tried) is the Floor One S7 Pro is a little more feature-filled and includes a more interactive display, the S7 Flashdry's ability to quickly self-dry its brushroll makes it worth considering on its own merits. We loved our time with the S7 Pro, but if you're regularly cleaning up spills, its head can take hours to dry – this Flashdry model is ready to clean again in just minutes. Plus, you'll get the same self-propulsion system for effortless cleaning, excellent suction and mopping performance, and an equally beautiful, though slightly different, design that we loved about the S7 Pro. Although it might not have the same range of features, its display and UI system are still incredibly easy and fast to navigate. If you need a wet/dry vacuum that prioritises fast-drying so you can tackle bigger messes or multiple rooms, this AU$400+ saving on the S7 Flashdry is a deal that's hard to ignore.

If our top picks don’t sound quite right for your needs, there are six more Tineco vacuum/floor washer deals live on Amazon AU right now with equally deep discounts: