Tineco's top-rated stick vacuums and floor washers are up to 39% off in its big Boxing Day sale

The best stick vacuums offer the power and suction of an old-school barrel vacuum, combined with increased versatility, ease of use and faster setup. The annual Boxing Day sales are here, and while stick vacuums might not be the most ‘fun’ purchase, they're undoubtedly at the top of many shopping lists. Tineco already offers some of the best-value handsticks around, but for Boxing Day it's cutting up to 39% off some of its top models right on its official Amazon store.

We've picked out our three favourites below, including a newer model of what we think is the best stick vacuum for hard floors. Tineco has a total of eight cordless vacs on sale for Boxing Day, which cater to varying budgets and uses. So, if our top picks don’t appeal, you’ll find the other five shortlisted.

Tineco is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Tineco iFloor 5: was AU$599 now AU$399 at Amazon Save AU$200 If you're looking for a stick vacuum to handle all your cleaning needs – sucking up both wet and dry debris – without breaking the bank, then this massive saving on the iFloor 5 might be for you. At full price, the iFloor 5 sits in a hard-to-recommend mid-range that's both pricey for budget shoppers, and a little too budget for those with more spending capacity. However, this 33% discount makes the iFloor 5 an appealing bargain that’s well worth considering. It excels at edge cleaning thanks to its super-small 5mm gap on the sides – letting you get into all the nooks and crannies of your home – and the built-in flat scraper (as opposed to a serrated one) means the brush roll is wrung out as it cleans, leaving no residue on the floor. Plus, there's even a simple LED display that lets you see things like battery level and suction type at a glance. Most importantly, especially for a vacuum that's just AU$399, is that it self-cleans the brush roll. Just dump the dirty water and ensure the water tank is at least a third full of clean water and it does the rest.

Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was AU$899 now AU$629 at Amazon Save AU$270 If you find yourself moving dressers, shifting bookcases and rearranging the couch every time you vacuum (or worse yet, just not cleaning those hard-to-get-under areas), then listen up. Our friends over at Tom's Guide reviewed the regular Tineco Floor One S6, and loved its manoeuvrability, easy cleaning, voice control and self-cleaning – they just thought it was a little pricey. Well, this deal on the Stretch model gives you most of what the S6 provides, with a better, fast-drying system, and the ability to clean while it’s laying completely flat. Just 13cm tall at its highest point when it’s laid flat, there's no need to move furniture around to get a sufficient clean with the Stretch S6 – and you don't have to substitute versatility for efficiency. Its three-chamber cleaning system separates air, debris and water – protecting the motor and maintaining full cleaning power. If you're sick of needing an army of movers every time you vacuum, this is the combo stick vacuum and mop for you.

Tineco Floor One S7 Flashdry: was AU$1,299 now AU$869 at Amazon Save AU$420 While the S7 Pro model that we've reviewed (and think is the best handstick for hard floors that we've tried) is a little more feature-filled and includes a more interactive display, the S7 Flashdry's ability to quickly self-dry its brushroll makes it worth considering on its own merits. We loved our time with the S7 Pro, but if you're regularly cleaning up spills, its head can take hours to dry – this Flashdry model is ready to clean again in just minutes. Plus, you'll get the same self-propulsion system for effortless cleaning, excellent suction and mopping performance, and an equally beautiful, though slightly different, design that we loved about the S7 Pro. Although it might not have the same range of features, its display and UI system are still incredibly easy and fast to navigate. If you need a wet/dry vacuum that prioritises fast-drying so you can tackle bigger messes or multiple rooms, this AU$400+ saving on the S7 Flashdry is a deal that's hard to ignore.

If our top picks don’t sound quite right for your needs, there are five more Tineco vacuum/floor washer deals live on Amazon AU right now, with equally deep discounts: