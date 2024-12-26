My technophobe mom loves her new Amazon Echo, so I'm shopping these after-Christmas sales to kit out her new smart home

To say my mother hates tech would be a strong statement, but she's certainly not a huge fan of learning how new gadgets work. So it was a mighty surprise to me when, a few weeks ago, she asked for an Amazon Echo for Christmas. Naturally, I obliged - any opportunity to indoctrinate my mom with my love of smart home gadgetry is welcomed. But now as the after-Christmas sales roll around, I fear I might be about to go overboard.

Starting small with one of the best Alexa Smart Speakers is a wise choice, however so too is taking advantage of some of Amazon's excellent after-Christmas Echo deals and discounts, which might not roll around again until mid-next year during Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can score a variety of Amazon smart home devices at a significantly discounted price, but my eyes are on these specific models available on sale in both the US and UK.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon If you're on the market for a smart alarm clock, Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot is the way to go. It pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, offering pretty solid audio and thoughtful inclusions for your morning and bedtime routines. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a smart speaker for smaller rooms like offices or box rooms? Consider the compact Echo Pop. At its list price, it's overpriced, but during Amazon's various sales events, its price is regularly cut by over 50%. $17.99 is its record-low price, offered on the black, lilac and blue colorways (but not the white option, which I think is the prettiest) and while it has some drawbacks I noted in my Echo Pop review, it's a solid budget smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon rejuvenating its dated Echo Spot smart speaker wasn't on my 2024 bingo card, but I'm certainly glad this smart clock made a comeback. During Prime Day, it saw its lowest-ever price of £44.99, which is just £5 cheaper than its current sale price. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon The latest Echo Show 8 offers a great display, adding to Alexa's smart speaker functionality with useful features like streaming, web browsing and video calling, plus visual aids like calendars and recipes. The audio quality is solid and room-filling, suiting both spoken word and entertainment playback. All of this makes it perfectly suited for kitchens and dining rooms, and once again at its record-low price, it's a real treat.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon For smaller rooms like offices or box rooms, the pint-sized Echo Pop will do you nicely. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, and although I did note its somewhat basic hardware in my Echo Pop review, I do think that at its sale price, it offers good value for money. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 last year but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Mom's first steps with Alexa have been tentative, but she loves the Amazon Echo (4th Gen)'s adaptive sound and solid audio quality. Of course, without multiple speakers, she can't make use of Amazon's multi-room audio features though, and given that she can't sit still for more than two minutes, that's a shame.

The three models above would give her pretty much whole-home coverage, though; an Echo Spot for her bedroom, an Echo Show 8 for her kitchen, and an Echo Pop for her office. Thankfully, with all three of these models on sale, I can do it for almost half the price.