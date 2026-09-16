Just in time for the Aussie summer, there's up to AU$300 off some of Dyson's popular purifying fans

It’s that time of year again when we’re not always sure whether to leave the house dressed for summer or winter. And while this transitional phase can be a nightmare for wardrobe choices, it means that summer is right around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll stay cool at home and beat the heat.

And let’s not forget that this is an El Niño year, so spring and summer will be drier than usual and potentially hotter, with a higher probability of bushfires. So, along with the heat, we’ll also need to contend with the smoke and ash in the air, which could cause respiratory disorders.

Long story short, it’s time to invest in a good purifying fan to see us through the coming months here in Australia.

Fortunately, Amazon understands this and has slashed up to AU$300 on some of Dyson’s powerful, bladeless fans to help keep you and the family cool when the temperature rises. I’ve highlighted three of my favourites below, all of which will not just purify the air you breathe at home and keep you cool, but will keep you toasty in the colder months. That’s good value for a gadget you can use year-round. If Dyson doesn’t tickle your fancy, I’ve also listed some highly recommended alternatives from the likes of Vornado and Shark.

Save 20% (AU$99.80) Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP00 Purifier: was AU$499 now AU$399.20 at Amazon The HP00 is a three-in-one model, covering cooling, purifying and heating, making it a truly versatile unit and a good price — well, for a Dyson. Its 360º HEPA filtration system captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, while 70º oscillation helps circulate purified air around your room.

Save 17% (AU$100) Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link: was AU$599 now AU$499 at Amazon The Pure Hot+Cool Link offers the same three-in-one functionality as the HP00, but has the added benefit of smartphone connectivity, letting you monitor air quality and control the machine remotely from your phone.

Save 25% (AU$300) Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx: was AU$1,199 now AU$899 at Amazon You also get three-in-one functionality with this Dyson fan, but it combines HEPA H13 filtration with advanced gas removal, including the continuous destruction of formaldehyde that can be released by nearly everything we own in our homes today, including new furniture. It can be controlled via the MyDyson app and offers 350º oscillation.

Want more suggestions?

It’s not just Dyson that makes powerful and effective fans for cooling your home. I’ve picked out some other models below that many of the TechRadar team and I use ourselves.