When does Black Friday start? Here's the date - plus when the best deals will start

It's late November and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. But when does Black Friday actually start? Is it already running?

Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25 – this coming Friday. But in many ways Black Friday has started. There's a huge influx of Black Friday deals already, and the annual sales event is in full swing at most major retailers.

It's fair to say that we're now deep into peak discount season. The best deals of the year used to appear on Black Friday itself, but that's now no longer the case. Last year, most of the biggest offers launched in the seven days leading up to Black Friday – and then remained relatively static as we moved through Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday.

In fact, there were very few new deals in many of the largest product categories on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year – and some of the best offers from earlier in the month didn't return. That's a trend we expect to see again this year.

So far, many of the signs that Black Friday has started are there. We've already seen a host of TVs, electronics and home items reduced to their lowest prices ever.

Meanwhile, Black Friday week officially started at Amazon UK a few days ago, with the launch of the retailer's 10-day Black Friday deals event (opens in new tab). And most major retailers in the US went live with their respective sales a few weeks ago: we've been rounding up the biggest offers from the Walmart Black Friday sale, as well as the top discounts in the Best Buy Black Friday sale, throughout November – and we've been watching the deals get better.

From today, then, our advice is to keep your eyes peeled. We're seeing some serious Black Friday deals now – so if you see a great saving on a product you’ve had your eye on in the coming days, we recommed grabbing it (unless our advice, below, says otherwise for that particular product category). The price may fall a little further, but it probably won't be by much, and you're more likely to avoid some of the delivery delays expected next week.

Black Friday: when to start shopping

When does Black Friday 2022 start? Black Friday offficially falls on Friday, November 25 this year. However, to all intents and purposes, the mega shopping event has already started. All the major retailers have gone live with their respective Black Friday sales, and we're now knee-deep into peak discount season, with many products already down to their cheapest price ever. That means it's time to start shopping now. Our deals experts are tracking all the best Black Friday deals in a dedicated round up, and you'll find today's top picks further down this page.

Should you wait for Black Friday itself for the best deals?

Generally speaking, no. We think that many of the deals around now are good enough to be considered prime Black Friday discounts. However, that school of thought doesn’t apply to every product category.

Last year, for instance, we did see TV prices drop further on Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves. Computing deals, though, remained relatively static throughout the final weeks of November.

Deals on homes products, meanwhile, are likely to be a mixed bag. Expensive appliances – like Nespresso coffee makers and Dyson vacuums – have room for the discounts to improve over the coming days. We expect those deals to appear nearer Black Friday itself. For mid-range products, though, there are a whole bunch of top-tier savings to grab right now.

We’re analysing the situation for each product category in our dedicated Black Friday hubs, so keep checking back for the lowdown on the day’s best bargains.

US: 25 of the best Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Toy Rocket Launcher for kids: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toy Rocket Launcher is a top-selling gift idea on Amazon and it's on sale at just $19.99 for Black Friday. Designed for ages three years and up, you can enjoy endless hours of fun by running and jumping on the rocket and watching it soar into the air.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Lego Classic Bricks and Animals 11011: was $49.95 now $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

As a cheap and easy way to start a Lego collection, there aren't many better deals than this $25 set at Walmart. It contains a whopping 1,500 pieces that can be used to create 10 different animal figures. Of course, though, the real fun comes from all the weird and wonderful inventions you make when you discard the instructions and just play with the huge pile of bricks in front of you.

(opens in new tab) Newgo Cooling, Anti-Puffiness Eye Mask: was (opens in new tab) $12 (opens in new tab) now $7 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you often find yourself stressed out after a long day's work, then Newgo's anti-puffiness eye mask could be an affordable way to lighten your load. Amazon has this reusable, gel-based mask at just $7 as part of its Black Friday sale, which is less than the price of an expensive Starbucks. Early stocking filler, anyone?

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto: was (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

(opens in new tab) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fun gift idea, this vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. Chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $79.99 now $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Black Friday favorites, and Walmart has the six-quart Duo model on sale for $50 - the lowest price we've ever seen and $29 less than Amazon's current deal. The best-selling pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances into one device and features 13 customizable smart programs.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Samsung Galaxy Buds like on sale for just ? The Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancellation and effortless pairing, and great sound quality. The earbuds are a great alternative to the pricey AirPods Pro and today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $140 now $70 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Select is designed for those who enjoy their coffee stronger than usual (and we're not kidding). This model boasts a dedicated Strong Brew feature that kicks up your coffee’s strength and intensity, and you'll be able to make use of it in 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz cup sizes. Best Buy is currently offering the K-Select for a record-low $70 (and in every color variant (opens in new tab), too), which is a price we don't think we'll see bettered on Black Friday itself.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: was $98 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's early Black Friday sale, down to $99.99 from $259.99 which is a massive 62% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $134 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $134 right now, which is just $30 shy of its lowest-ever price. That record was set in August 2020, and we haven't seen this particular model as low since May last year. It may drop down slightly more for Black Friday itself, but if you're keen to pick up a new machine right now, we'd suggest making use of this cracking discount.

(opens in new tab) Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brushroll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now it's over $100 off.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. Because of that, you tend to pay more money just to end up with a more versatile but inferior device. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming and more - all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the all-new AirPods Pro down to $229 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. As of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship, so you should grab this deal now before they sell out.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch Chromebook: was $329 now $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the 2022 Asus Chromebook at just $279 - a fantastic value for a 14-inch laptop. The Chromebook is an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs with 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core processor, and a handy touch-screen display.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a good buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch Nano75 TV: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a 25% discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 55-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $499 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $849.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This massive set from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - an incredible value for a 75-inch 4K TV under $600.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to a record-low $799. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest and greatest TV, Amazon's Black Friday deals include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,296.99. Rated as our best TV of 2022, the LG C2 (opens in new tab) packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

UK: 25 of the best Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle sale: from £1.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Set the right mood with this selection of Yankee Candle wax melts and candles from just £1.89. Given the time of year, there's a wide selection of Christmas-themed scents, but you can also pick up some more universal options if you'd rather not have a home smelling of cinnamon and cedar wood just yet.

(opens in new tab) Champagne, wine and whiskey: from £6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With party season almost upon us, now is a good time to stock up the drinks cabinet. Amazon is here to help you do that for less, with savings of up to 28% on a selection of wines, champagnes, vodkas and whiskies. Single bottles or larger cases are available, including well-known brands such as Jameson and Absoslut.

(opens in new tab) Duracell Plus AA Alkaline Batteries, 12-pack: was £14.50 now £7.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Batteries – who needs 'em, right? Among the best Black Friday deals live right now, it's no surprise that these little power cylinders often fall by the wayside. But come Christmas, you'll be grateful that you picked up this 12-pack of Duracell Plus AAs for almost half price. You'll save even more by buying four at once, too.

(opens in new tab) Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £77 less than its usual retail price. For just £29, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. We'd suggest acting on this deal swiftly as they're likely to prove very popular throughout November.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday bundle: was £399.99 now £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2 this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab), we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform. This bundle includes two of them: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

(opens in new tab) Gotham Knights: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

It's not a spoiler to say that Batman is dead in Gotham Knights. That leaves Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to lead the latest DC adaptation from the Batman: Arkham Origins developers. We gave it a solid four stars out of five in our review and you can now pick it up for its cheapest price yet on both PS5 and Xbox.

(opens in new tab) Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket: was £60 now £35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best overall - This electric blanket from Silentnight comes in three sizes: single, double and king, each with varying discounts. You can also pay a little more for two additional versions - one gives you dual control for £57 (ideal if you have different preferences to your partner) and the other is made from 'extra fluffy' fleece for extra comfort (from £69). There's a chance the price of all three versions will drop in the coming days - we saw the basic version for around £23 in February/March. But inflation has kicked in since then and there are no guarantees.

(opens in new tab) Macmillan 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar: was £88 now £38 at Boots (opens in new tab)

There's £50 off this beauty advent calendar at Boots that's made in collaboration with cancer support charity Macmillan. Inside there are two dozen beauty products, including moisturisers, masks, creams and makeup. It's a fantastic price for a lot of products, plus, £2 from every sale is donated to the charity.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential: was £50 now £38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a 25% saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the old version, including access to online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine by Magimix: was £150 now £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For its slim size (5.6-inches across), the Nespresso Vertuo Next is versatile and super easy to use. It makes beautifully smooth espressos and americanos, and you can choose five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to a 41ml drink. Amazon is offering this Magimix model for just £79, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £149 now £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – It's not always easy to find a laptop deal for around £100 so don't miss this Asus C204 Chromebook if you only need the most basic device possible. It's not particularly powerful, sure, but it's cheap and all you really need for light use, basic admin tasks and web browsing. The battery lasts a full day, too.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp air fryer: was £199.99 now £159.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

A super handy gadget to have for any kitchen - and one that's super energy efficient - is a good quality air fryer. This Duo Crisp 8L model from Instant Pot features 11 easy-to-use modes to prepare a range of foods quickly and healthily. It's a little more expensive than some of the no-brand items on Amazon but it's a good quality piece of kit from a well-known brand.

(opens in new tab) Shark IZ202UKTDB Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology: was £379.99 now £199.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Get this limited edition deluxe Shark cordless vacuum with a free car detailing kit and filter for £180 off the original price. There's a lot going for this stick vac, which has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with 4 attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool and an anti-hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners, and it'll be a good idea to buy this deal now while stock lasts.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're seriously impressed with how good this Asus VivoBook 15 is in terms of value for money. It offers impressive performance for all general everyday tasks and light use thanks to its Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM - a combination of solid components we rarely see for so cheap. There isn't a better deal out there today if you're after a capable laptop on a budget of under £250.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: was £329 now £249 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you need a 4K TV on a budget, check out this Hisense set on sale at Currys. A hefty price cut brings this 43-inch model well under £300, which isn't bad considering you get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a host of smart TV functions. With Amazon Alexa built-in, this one is a solid all-rounder for those who don't want to spend big.

50-inch: £379 £299 (opens in new tab) | 55-inch: £429 £329 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £380 now £295 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 22% off. They've only been as cheap as this once before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Machine: was £529.99 now £399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

De'Longhi's La Specialista coffee machine is intended for serious coffee aficionados (its name literally translates to The Specialist). With this cafe-grade model, you'll get sensor grinding technology (with grind settings to manage different types of coffee beans), a smart tamping station and even active temperature control, which ensures your coffee is being brewed at the optimal temperature. Sure, £430 is still expensive for a coffee machine – but Amazon's £130 discount is not to be sniffed at given the features on offer here.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £629.99 now £529.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Dyson claims that this is 'the most awarded vacuum cleaner', which is something which we can't disagree on since we awarded it five stars and our 'Best in Class' badge in our review (opens in new tab). A feature we love is that the laser floorhead highlights dust on hard floors that the human eye can’t see - it's a great option for those who want evidence that their home is spotlessly clean. It automatically adjusts the suction, has a 60-minute runtime and comes with a hair screw tool.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro (128GB, Volcanic Black): was £799 now £699 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Right now John Lewis has knocked a cool £100 off the price of a OnePlus 10 Pro. That's OnePlus's top flagship, offering a superb 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, superfast 80W charging and plenty of power. Plus, if you trade in an old phone you can also claim up to £300 back.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 13: was £850 now £760 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

If you want a work laptop that can keep up with a fast-paced environment, the Pavilion 13 is the way to go. The i7 CPU is speedy, the frame is compact and lightweight, and the battery life offers up to 8 hours of use when you're out and about.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £799 at Currys (opens in new tab)

We gave the LG A2 four stars in our review, because it delivers beautiful colors and ultra-deep contrast at a much lower price than LG's other OLED TVs. It lacks the extra brightness of the LG C2, and it doesn't have next-gen HDMI 2.1 gaming features, but if you want the most cinematic pictures around from a more compact TV in a mid-range price, this 48-inch model is perfect.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £877 at Very (opens in new tab)

Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts as we head towards Black Friday. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've seen in months, so it's a great time to buy if you don't want to wait for any potentially better discounts later this month.