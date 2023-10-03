Black Friday Fitbit deals 2023: what to expect this year

The Fitbit Black Friday deals are back for 2023. If you’re in the market for a top-tier fitness tracker, you ought to wait until the sales begin, and do some research on the kind of Fitbit you want to buy.

The Black Friday sales event offically starts on Friday November 24 and last until Cyber Monday, which is November 27 this year. Last year, there were significant discounts on the best Fitbits including Fitbit Versa 3 , Fitbit Sense, Luxe and Charge models, with the Fitbit Inspire range scoring people access to Fitbit Premium at a bargain sub-£50 price.

In 2022, we saw some discounts applied to the then-new Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2, but not large ones, so we can expect a small price cut to the brand new Fitbit Charge 6. However, if you’re in the market for a top-end fitness tracker, expect to see significant discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5 as prices will be slashed to clear away old stocks.

We’ve got all the information you need below, from when the sales offically start, to the best websites to check during the deals period, and even examples of last year’s deals so you can see the sort of discounts that are set to be on offer this year.

Today’s best Fitbit Black Friday Deals

We won’t officially see Fitbit Black Friday deals around for a while yet. However, these are your best options if you want to find a good deal right away:

US deals

UK deals

Fitbit Black Friday deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Fitbit)

When will the Black Friday deals start in 2023? As mentioned above, the Black Friday deals and sales period officially kicks off on Friday November 24, and will last until midnight on Monday November 27 (which the industry calls ‘Cyber Monday’). However, that’s hardly the whole story: in order to capitalise on savvy shoppers, sales are debuting increasingly early, and we should expect to see Fitbit Black Friday deals begin to crop up around mid-October. Amazon, for example, is having a second Amazon Prime Day sale from October 10-11. This means there is more opportunity to get a significant discount on a smart device, and get the tracker you want for less. It always pays to scout out the best deals.

What Black Friday Fitbit deals can we expect to see in 2023? As mentioned in our introduction above, Black Friday is usually a great opportunity for retailers to shift surplus stock of old (but still perfectly good) devices when a sequel comes out. There are plenty of unsold Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Charge 5 units waiting to find their forever homes, and these devices are still a great buy even with their sequels out. Fitbit Versa 3, for example is still top of our list of the best Fitbit overall, while the Google Pixel Watch (which uses Fitbit technology, os it counts) is one of the best smartwatches. We might also see some small discount on new devices to tempt early adopters, so if you’re in the market for a Fitbit Charge 6, you could be in luck. For fitness beginners, it’s a great opportunity to get you a tool so you’re ready to get started early with your new year’s resolution. If you can find one, the Fitbit Inspire 2 should hover at around $60 / £50 / AU$90, and is the device to get. Even thought the tracker is practically ancient, beginners won’t need fancy features and it comes with a whole year of Fitbit Premium, while other, newer devices only get six months.

Last year's deals

Below are a few examples of the sort of deals we were seeing in 2022. Note that none of these deals are actually live: they are examples only.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

Fitbit Luxe special edition with Gorjana and Peony Band: was $199.95 now $99.95 at Target

Fitbit Luxe is the prettiest tracker in Fitbit's stable for precisely this reason: its able to be combined with jewelry-inspired bands such as this entry by Gorjana and Peony.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.99 now $98.95 at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those good features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa as well as Fitbit's excellent suite of health tracking sensors.

Fitbit Charge 5: w as $148.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart

Save $50 or 33% on the Charge 5, the most comprehensive and advanced of Fitbit's "true" trackers/ It's water-resistant to 50m with advanced sleep tracking, built-in GPS, automatic workout recording, seven-day battery life and Fitbit's Daily Readiness score. Take it off once a week to charge, and the Charge 5 does the rest of the work for you.

Fitbit Aria Air smart scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Walmart

Fitbit's smart scale is a great addition to someone if you're already invested in the Fitbit economy, as it can send info about your weight straight to your Fitbit account. Save 20% here.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 Now £97.95 at Amazon

The lowest price it's ever been, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand's best tracker with a pretty AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and it can track heart rate, stress and sleep 24/7. Plus, it even has an ECG feature. Compare this with the Fitbit Versa 3, which hasn't got ECG and costs nearly twice as much.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 Now £129.00 at Amazon

Although Fitbit recently released the successor of its fitness-forward smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is still worth considering, especially at this price point. It has WiFi sync and allows you to store and play your music and podcasts on the watch – something the new Versa 4 can't do. The price includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Fitbit Ace 3: was £69.99 Now £49.00 at Currys

Why not treat your little one to a Fitbit, too? The Ace 3 not only tracks steps and sleep, is water-resistant to 50m and has a battery life of over eight days, but it also enables you to set up Family Challenges in the Fitbit app, so the whole fam can stay motivated to get fit in the new year.