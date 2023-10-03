Black Friday Fitbit deals 2023: what to expect this year
The Fitbit Black Friday deals are starting sooner than you think
The Fitbit Black Friday deals are back for 2023. If you’re in the market for a top-tier fitness tracker, you ought to wait until the sales begin, and do some research on the kind of Fitbit you want to buy.
The Black Friday sales event offically starts on Friday November 24 and last until Cyber Monday, which is November 27 this year. Last year, there were significant discounts on the best Fitbits including Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense, Luxe and Charge models, with the Fitbit Inspire range scoring people access to Fitbit Premium at a bargain sub-£50 price.
In 2022, we saw some discounts applied to the then-new Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2, but not large ones, so we can expect a small price cut to the brand new Fitbit Charge 6. However, if you’re in the market for a top-end fitness tracker, expect to see significant discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5 as prices will be slashed to clear away old stocks.
We’ve got all the information you need below, from when the sales offically start, to the best websites to check during the deals period, and even examples of last year’s deals so you can see the sort of discounts that are set to be on offer this year.
Today’s best Fitbit Black Friday Deals
We won’t officially see Fitbit Black Friday deals around for a while yet. However, these are your best options if you want to find a good deal right away:
US deals
- Amazon: One year of Fitbit Premium and Inspire 2 for under $60
- Target: Free shipping on all Fitbit devices and accessories
- Best Buy: Save $27 on Google Pixel Watch now
- Walmart: Save $62 on the Fitbit Charge 5 in Lunar White
UK deals
- Amazon: Fitbit Charge 5 now just £106, saving £44
- Very.co.uk: Save £20 on the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch
- Currys: Fitbit Inspire 2 and one year’s free premium under £47
- Argos: Save £20 on Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Black Friday deals: FAQs
When will the Black Friday deals start in 2023?
As mentioned above, the Black Friday deals and sales period officially kicks off on Friday November 24, and will last until midnight on Monday November 27 (which the industry calls ‘Cyber Monday’).
However, that’s hardly the whole story: in order to capitalise on savvy shoppers, sales are debuting increasingly early, and we should expect to see Fitbit Black Friday deals begin to crop up around mid-October. Amazon, for example, is having a second Amazon Prime Day sale from October 10-11.
This means there is more opportunity to get a significant discount on a smart device, and get the tracker you want for less. It always pays to scout out the best deals.
Where are the best places to find Fitbit Black Friday deals?
You’ll find all the information about the Fitbit Black Friday sales on this page, as we’ll update regularly to highlight all the deals and discounts as they occur. On Black Friday weekend itself, you can expect rolling coverage as we share the best deals we can find.
However, these retailers are historically the ones to check if you’re looking for a good deal in the US and UK. While plenty of deals can be found in other quarters, these are some of our chief ports of call:
US Deals
Amazon: Big discounts in the Amazon Fitbit store
Fitbit: You can usually find discounts on older devices in Fitbit’s own store
Best Buy: Discounts on loads of electronics including Fitbit trackers and scales
Target: Target’s Fitness Tracker section is often full of Fitbit discounts
Walmart: Plenty of Fitbits on sale, including the new Charge 6
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Discounts on Versa 3 and Inspire 3
UK Deals:
Amazon: Amazon’s UK Fitbit store with different discounts
Argos: Great deals on electronics, including Fitbits
John Lewis: Check out John Lewis’ Fitbit store
Very.co.uk: Already, Fitbit deals are cropping up on Very
Fitbit: Google’s UK Fitbit store
What Black Friday Fitbit deals can we expect to see in 2023?
As mentioned in our introduction above, Black Friday is usually a great opportunity for retailers to shift surplus stock of old (but still perfectly good) devices when a sequel comes out. There are plenty of unsold Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Charge 5 units waiting to find their forever homes, and these devices are still a great buy even with their sequels out. Fitbit Versa 3, for example is still top of our list of the best Fitbit overall, while the Google Pixel Watch (which uses Fitbit technology, os it counts) is one of the best smartwatches.
We might also see some small discount on new devices to tempt early adopters, so if you’re in the market for a Fitbit Charge 6, you could be in luck.
For fitness beginners, it’s a great opportunity to get you a tool so you’re ready to get started early with your new year’s resolution. If you can find one, the Fitbit Inspire 2 should hover at around $60 / £50 / AU$90, and is the device to get. Even thought the tracker is practically ancient, beginners won’t need fancy features and it comes with a whole year of Fitbit Premium, while other, newer devices only get six months.
Last year's deals
Below are a few examples of the sort of deals we were seeing in 2022. Note that none of these deals are actually live: they are examples only.
Fitbit Versa 4: was
$229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart
An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.
Fitbit Versa 2: was
$149.99 now $98.95 at Walmart
Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those good features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa as well as Fitbit's excellent suite of health tracking sensors.
Fitbit Charge 5:
was $148.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart
Save $50 or 33% on the Charge 5, the most comprehensive and advanced of Fitbit's "true" trackers/ It's water-resistant to 50m with advanced sleep tracking, built-in GPS, automatic workout recording, seven-day battery life and Fitbit's Daily Readiness score. Take it off once a week to charge, and the Charge 5 does the rest of the work for you.
Fitbit Charge 5: was
£169.99 Now £97.95 at Amazon
The lowest price it's ever been, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand's best tracker with a pretty AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and it can track heart rate, stress and sleep 24/7. Plus, it even has an ECG feature. Compare this with the Fitbit Versa 3, which hasn't got ECG and costs nearly twice as much.
Fitbit Versa 3: was
£199.99 Now £129.00 at Amazon
Although Fitbit recently released the successor of its fitness-forward smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is still worth considering, especially at this price point. It has WiFi sync and allows you to store and play your music and podcasts on the watch – something the new Versa 4 can't do. The price includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.
Fitbit Ace 3: was
£69.99 Now £49.00 at Currys
Why not treat your little one to a Fitbit, too? The Ace 3 not only tracks steps and sleep, is water-resistant to 50m and has a battery life of over eight days, but it also enables you to set up Family Challenges in the Fitbit app, so the whole fam can stay motivated to get fit in the new year.
Fitbit Inspire 2: was
£79.95 Now £44.99 at Argos
The Inspire 2's price may have risen again in the US, but Argos is still stocking the little tracker that could at the same rock-bottom £45. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. It even comes with that year of Premium.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.