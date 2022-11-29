You can still get $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with this rare gem of a deal

Cyber Monday itself is over, but lots of great Cyber Monday deals are still up for grabs, including one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals of 2022, which knocks up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) at Best Buy.

While the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's latest and greatest slate, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, and this reduction makes it seriously affordable.

Best Buy is offering reductions on a range of configurations, but the best bang for your buck undoubtedly comes with the $400 discount tied to the 512GB, WiFi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), which brings the price down from $1,399.99 to $999.99.

If you need more storage, you can get the same discount on the 1TB and 2TB models, while the smaller 256GB and 128GB variants also get a worthwhile $300 discount. If you think a 12.9-inch tablet is a little on the large side, there's also a near-$370 reduction on the smaller iPad Pro 11 (2021) with 2TB of storage.

This isn't the first time we've seen such a sizeable discount on the 2021 iPad Pro, which earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our iPad Pro 12.9 (2021L review – Amazon offered a similar reduction earlier this year, except that $400-off deal was only available on the top-tier variant, with 2TB of storage and cellular connectivity. Best Buy's current offers cover the whole range of 12.9-inch WiFi-only models, meaning at the low end you can grab a 128GB slate for just $799.99.

This deal probably won't be around for much longer though, so this could be your last chance to get a big saving on an iPad before the holidays. (Not in the US? You'll find today's best iPad deals where you are further down the page.)

Today's best iPad Pro deals

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 (2021): was $1,899.99 now $1,530.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With the new M2-powered iPad Pros arriving for 2022, the price of the previous models has finally started to fall. Best Buy currently offers some of the hottest iPad Pro reductions out there, with over $360 off the top-storage 2TB iPad Pro 11 from 2021.

Perhaps one of our biggest gripes about the latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is that it doesn't feel like much of an upgrade compared to its predecessor. Sure, the new M2 chip feels like it outclasses any other tablet out there, but that's a trait that it shares with the M1-toting 2021 iPad Pro, even now.

Apple was already so far ahead, in terms of tablet performance and software optimization, that it didn't really need to do anything to remain at the head of the pack, save for perhaps moving to an OLED display and a price reduction.

While the 2022 model doesn't change up the ProMotion display of its predecessor, these latest Best Buy deals give us what we wanted from the 2021 Pro all along.

The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) (Image credit: TechRadar)

Assuming you're tempted by the pricing these deals bring, 2021's 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, an octa-core Apple M1 chip, and 8GB or 16GB, depending on the amount of storage you opt for.

In our 4.5-star review, we described it as 'the best tablet money can buy, with top-end power, a fantastic display, a whole host of new smaller upgrades and an all-round experience that makes it a must-have for both Apple fans and those who want an unrivaled tablet experience.'

So it's well worth considering - but don't think about it for too long, because with Black Friday and now Cyber Monday having come and gone, this deal probably won't stick around for much longer either.