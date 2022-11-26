The ultimate best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals still available 2022

It's that time, folks. Black Friday is officially done, but everyone (and we mean everyone) has now gone live with their Cyber Monday deals! Case in point: Sonos, whose in-house Black Friday sale is still live in the UK and US – although some prices are being matched by the retailers we know and love.

Today's best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, US

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If all you want is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, this is the top of the list. In our dedicated review (opens in new tab), we praised this newest Flip's well-balanced, bassy sound, simplicity and rugged design – and if you don't want extras such as the ability to charge your phone from it or mics for voice assistants/speakerphone duties, this is the one for you. It's less than a year old (having launched in December 2021) so it hasn't seen many discounts until now – and this is the lowest Flip 6 price cut we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen. Bluetooth speaker: was $279.99 now $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This burger-bun sized speaker is a beauty – both sonically and aesthetically. Only the green model is discounted to this low price for Black Friday, but it's a stunning emerald green metallic sheen. You also get three mics and Alexa support (it'll be from your phone, mind), an 18-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.1 and an IP67 fully dust- and waterproof rating, but seriously, it's in the sound department where this thing truly excels – just check our full review (opens in new tab) if you need more detail.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5: was $179.95 now $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

JBL's Charge has long been a favorite at TechRadar owing to its still-baggable size and ability to charge your phone (or your friend's phone, thus making you a hero) if you get caught short. And now you can do all that, get a great sounding speaker and save money – because this equals its cheapest ever price.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5: was $129.95 now $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a great PartyBoost-enabled Bluetooth belter from JBL, which means it can be daisy-chained up with other JBL newer speakers to beef up the sound. But even alone, this thing boasts excellent bass clout given it's slightly smaller than a bottle of wine. It has recently been superseded by the Flip 6, but as long as you're OK with that, this 46% saving is the lowest we've ever seen it priced. Bargain!

(opens in new tab) JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money, you've just found it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and now, it's cheaper than we've ever seen it! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great, inexpensive option for super-portable music.

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker: was $379.95 now $229.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are deals out there that bring this speaker down to this same low price (which is as low as we've ever seen it) but at Amazon, your $229.95 also bags you a hard-shell case. We're not sure you need it, given the IP67 dust- and waterproofing and rugged design of the thing, but it's nice to get an extra free item for your money, right? Not a model we've reviewed, but at 8.43lb it's a lot of JBL signature-sound speaker for the money…

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $19.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Here's a super-cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as the TV, lights and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest price we've seen for the small but rugged portable speaker from JBL – the elder sibling to the Flip 5 and even newer Flip 6, above. The sound quality is decent with strong bass, and the waterproofing is a nice touch to have when you're out and about. There are definitely better speakers out there, but this is a solid option while it's so cheap.

Today's best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, UK

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth speaker: was £159 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker with impressive bass weight, that seamlessly works with a full Sonos system as well as on the go. The 'SL' part means it has no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; we've never seen it quite so affordable before.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 portable speaker: was £499 now £379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It looks more like a high-end coolbox than a speaker, but while you can't put beers in it, you can charge your phone or device simply by setting it down on the top. It has dropped in price a little more than this before, but it's still a beautiful speaker that'll give you 8 hours of wireless playtime – and its sound also be tweaked to your particular tastes using the Bang & Olufsen app.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker: was £219 now £169 at Sony

(opens in new tab)In our in-depth and frankly, glowing review (opens in new tab) of this stylish high-res LDAC-supporting Bluetooth speaker, we praised the "detailed, exhuberant sound" and the fact that it can also charge your phone. However, Sony kit isn't always the cheapest option on the market, but this £50 saving takes this July 2022 release speaker right down into competition with the best of them – and it's the cheapest we've ever seen it! Our advice? If you want to get your festive party season started in style, this is a great solution.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Acton II: was $240 now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's slightly bigger than your average Bluetooth speaker (although that is 100% what it is) and it looks for all the world like a rockin' guitar amp. That is to say, it's gorgeous – and at this price for Black Friday, it's even more tempting. It's got Bluetooth 5.0 onboard but note that it does need to be plugged in, so you can't take it to the beach. Although we have seen it drop slightly cheaper (it was once listed at £139) we still think it's an awfully lovely thing for this money…

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: was £169 now £138.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our full review (opens in new tab) of the Explore kicks off with the sentence: "B&O's stunning-looking portable music companion is a hit" and, since we've never this May 2021-issue cheaper than this, ever, it's now a beautiful deal too. What you can't see in this image is the strap and carabiner to clip it to things – which means yours could soon be the most chic tent in the campsite.

(opens in new tab) JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: was £34.99 now £29.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

What if your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money? Well, you've just found it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and now, it's on offer! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great shout for affordable portable music with friends.

