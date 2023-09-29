Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: what to expect at this year's sale

It might seem early to start thinking about Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals. Still, we've noticed in recent years that retailers have increasingly begun to discount products earlier in the run-up to the big sales event. This year will be no different with Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days event on October 10-11, 2023.

In this article, we'll tell you where to find the best Bluetooth speaker deals as they happen, but before that, we've got our tips for how to make the most of this year's Black Friday deals, including which retailers will have the best sales in the US and UK, and the products we expect to have the steepest price drops.

Some of the best Bluetooth speakers, such as the JBL Flip 6, have seen their prices almost slashed in half during sales events. And with so many recent launches, we suspect older models will be discounted to make way for their upgraded successors. Black Friday is officially set for November 24, but as we've already started seeing, early deals are showing up, which we'll collect here for you as we find them.

Today's best Bluetooth speakers sales

We won't see "official" Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals until November, but we're expecting some early offers to appear from mid-October. In the meantime, there are plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals to browse now at the following retailers below, if you can't wait until then for a new Bluetooth speaker or if you're looking to spread out your spending.

The best Bluetooth speaker sales in the US

The best Bluetooth speaker sales in the UK

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: FAQs

(Image credit: JBL)

When will the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals start in 2023? While Black Friday is officially November 24, 2023, you can expect significant sales to start in mid-October because people want to spread out their spending more than ever. In particular, the 2nd Amazon Prime Day event is on October 10-11, 2023, and this will mark when sales season gets off to the races. The past two years have followed some of this pattern: most of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals launched early, continued through the day itself, and many continued until late December. We think you'll see the price rise and fall several times before we get to the end of November.

What Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals do we expect to see in 2023? There are certain big brands who tend to always feature among the Black Friday Bluetooth speaker sales. JBL, Bose, Sony, Marshall, and Ultimate Ears (UE) are regulars for discounts, and we expect this year to be no different. Cheaper brands such as Tribit and Anker Soundcore also tend to offer super-affordable options, some of which are incredibly good for the price. It can be less consistent at the premium end of things. For instance, the Sonos Roam SL, the cheaper model to the Sonos Roam that we rate as the best Bluetooth speaker for most people, saw a £50 discount in the UK. While we haven't encountered similar savings on the Sonos range in the US, we'll look out for them. Bang & Olufsen often have discounts, but they're not always huge on its (relatively) more affordable products – though the B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen got a fantastic deal at last year's sale. In particular, look for discounts on the JBL Flip 6, Marshall Emberton 2, UE Wonderboom 3, Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, and Bose SoundLink Flex.

Last year's best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

An excellent way to get a feel for what sorts of deals to expect this year is to look at last year's best deals. Here's a roundup of the best price drops we spotted so you'll know what to look for in a great Bluetooth speaker deal.

Last year's US deals

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

If all you want is a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, this is the top of the list. In our dedicated review, we praised this newest Flip's well-balanced, bassy sound, simplicity and rugged design – and if you don't want extras such as the ability to charge your phone from it or mics for voice assistants/speakerphone duties, this is the one for you. This was the lowest Flip 6 price cut we've ever seen.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen. Bluetooth speaker: was $279.99 now $140 at Amazon

This burger-bun sized speaker is a beauty – both sonically and aesthetically. Only the green model was discounted to this low price for Black Friday, but it's a stunning emerald green metallic sheen. You also get three mics and Alexa support (it'll be from your phone, mind), an 18-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.1 and an IP67 fully dust- and waterproof rating, but seriously, it's in the sound department where this thing truly excels – just check our full review if you need more detail.

JBL Charge 5: was $179.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

JBL's Charge has long been a favorite at TechRadar owing to its still-baggable size and ability to charge your phone (or your friend's phone, thus making you a hero) if you get caught short. And this equalled its cheapest ever price.

JBL Flip 5: was $129.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

This is a great PartyBoost-enabled Bluetooth belter from JBL, which means it can be daisy-chained up with other JBL newer speakers to beef up the sound. But even alone, this thing boasts excellent bass clout given it's slightly smaller than a bottle of wine. It was recently been superseded by the Flip 6, but this 46% saving was the lowest we'd ever seen it priced. Bargain!

JBL Go3 Bluetooth speaker: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

If your sole Black Friday wish is for a cheap, no-nonsense, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that'll fit in your pocket and provide JBL-quality sound for little money, this was it. It's rugged, it sounds far bigger than it looks and it was cheaper than we've ever seen it! As long as the five-hour battery doesn't bother you, this is a great, inexpensive option for super-portable music.

Last year's UK deals

Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth speaker: was £159 now £119 at Amazon

This is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker with impressive bass weight, that seamlessly works with a full Sonos system as well as on the go. The 'SL' part means it has no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving was a huge discount; we'd never seen it quite so affordable before.

Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker: was £219 now £169 at Sony

In our in-depth and frankly, glowing review of this stylish high-res LDAC-supporting Bluetooth speaker, we praised the "detailed, exhuberant sound" and the fact that it can also charge your phone. However, Sony kit isn't always the cheapest option on the market, but this £50 saving took this speaker right down into competition with the best of them – it was the cheapest we'd ever seen it!

Marshall Acton II: was $240 now £169 at Amazon

It's slightly bigger than your average Bluetooth speaker (although that is 100% what it is) and it looks for all the world like a rockin' guitar amp. That is to say, it's gorgeous – and at this price for Black Friday, it was even more tempting. It's got Bluetooth 5.0 onboard but note that it does need to be plugged in, so you can't take it to the beach. Although we have seen it drop slightly cheaper (it was once listed at £139) we still think it's an awfully lovely thing for this money…

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: was £169 now £138.99 at Amazon

Our full review of the Explore kicks off with the sentence: "B&O's stunning-looking portable music companion is a hit" and, since we've never this May 2021-issue cheaper than this, ever, it was a beautiful deal too. What you can't see in this image is the strap and carabiner to clip it to things – which means yours could soon be the most chic tent in the campsite.