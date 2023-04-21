The Google Pixel 6 has just hit a record price at Amazon - a low-key amazing deal

The Google Pixel 6 has just taken another hefty price cut at Amazon this week, with the device now retailing for just $386 (was $599) (opens in new tab) for the base 128GB model (opens in new tab) and $399 (was $699) (opens in new tab) for the 256GB model.
While it's likely Amazon is looking to clear stock in time for the new budget-orientated Google Pixel 7a launch (rumored next month), today's discount is a great deal for those who aren't bothered about the latest and greatest tech. And despite the device's relative age, the Google Pixel 6 remains a solid choice in 2023 thanks to its Tensor chip, premium design, and innovative camera and AI features.
Today's best Google Pixel 6 deal in full
Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
Was:
$599
Now: $386.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Overview:
Key features: Android OS, Tensor chip, 50MP camera, 6.4-inch AMOLED display (90HZ), 4614 mAh battery
Product launched: October 2021
Price history: The Google Pixel 6 has been on sale for $399 previously over the past six months or so but today's price at Amazon is a new record low. Alongside this particular listing, you'll also find the upgraded 256GB storage model for $399 (opens in new tab), which is another record-low price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $386.99 (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $449 (opens in new tab) | Newegg: $441 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: Even though it's an older device now, the Google Pixel 6 remains a compelling choice for 2023. It was, and remains, one of the best value Android flagships you can buy, with an excellent premium design, top-notch camera, and innovative AI features like Magic Eraser. While it's not the speediest device on the market now (especially versus the Pixel 7), it's still a good choice for an everyday driver if you're an Android fan on a budget.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)
Featured in guides: Best phone (2022 edition), Best Pixel phone, Best cheap phone, Best Android phone (2022), Best Camera phone (2022)
Buy it if: You want a premium flagship on a budget and don't mind missing out on the latest device. The Google Pixel 6 is still feature-rich and powerful enough for most users, plus the camera is absolutely top-notch. It also features a glass-backed design, which you won't get on the cheaper Pixel 6a.
Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the newer Google Pixel 7 to get another price cut at Amazon (the record is $499), or if you've got an eye on the upcoming Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 7a. In the case of the latter, it should be another great value device (based on previous models) and will likely land next month. It's unlikely to feature the glass-backed design of the Pixel 6.
