XCY X108 can theoretically handle 204TB inside a shoebox-sized case

Intel’s N150 processor delivers modest performance with low power draw

Eight SATA bays allow configurations scaling far beyond 144TB storage

The XCY X108 is an unusually compact network-attached storage system designed to provide very high capacity in a small enclosure.

It supports up to eight 3.5-inch bays, which at 18TB each provide 144TB of capacity, or considerably more with newer 30TB and 36TB drives.

When combined with additional M.2 slots, the total theoretical capacity reaches 204TB, putting it close to the largest HDD arrays available in devices of this size.

Design and internal specifications

Slightly larger than two stacked shoeboxes, the XCY X108 remains modest in size while offering several storage options.

Buyers can choose between versions with four, six, or eight bays, depending on capacity requirements.

The system runs on Intel’s N150, a 10nm processor with four cores and four threads clocked up to 3.6GHz.

Although not that powerful compared with workstation hardware, its lower energy draw may prove useful for a device intended for continuous operation.

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics with 24 execution units can decode VP9 and H.265 video, including 4K playback at 60 frames per second.

Memory support extends to 32GB of DDR4 SODIMM, which should be sufficient for NAS, routing, or lightweight server applications.

For faster storage needs, the chassis accommodates up to three M.2 NVMe drives.

The single slot, capped at 1TB, may be used for the operating system, while two others support up to 4TB each.

With this design, the system can use the best SSD for fast access while dedicating its SATA bays to bulk data storage.

The XCY X108 offers three Ethernet ports: two rated for 2.5Gbps and one at 10Gbps, hinting at ambitions beyond home media servers.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, while display outputs feature HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4. Peripherals are supported through USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB-C ports.

In practice, this combination allows the device to be configured as a router, a multimedia hub, or a general-purpose server.

On the software end, its operating system support spans Linux, OpenWRT, iKuai, LEDE, and even Windows 11.

The XCY X108 is currently available for between €208 (about $242) and €325 (about $378), depending on the chosen model.

However, whether this small enclosure can reliably handle workloads at the scale implied by its maximum configuration remains uncertain.

Via Android PC