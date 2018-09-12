The best cheap gaming laptop deals under $1,000 in September 2018

While you could very easily spend thousands on a gaming rig, these days it's not necessary to get a gaming laptop that's more than capable of meeting your needs. Indeed, there are plenty of cheap gaming laptops available for under $1,000, and if you look around, you can find gaming laptop deals that give you a lot of bang for your buck.

Luckily, you've come to precisely the right place to find the best cheap gaming laptop deals. We've taken care most of the legwork and compiled the best prices from around the web. Whatever your budget may be, you're sure to find something at the right price while still being able to deliver an exciting gaming experience without any glitches.

Directly below you will find the best deals from this past week. Further down the page, you'll see our picks for the best cheap gaming laptops under $1,000. Read on to find the one that's right for you!

The best gaming laptop deal of the week

Dell G5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $1,099, now $879.99 | Walmart

Available in Beijing Red (it's more expensive if you choose Licorice Black), this new gaming machine from Dell is portable, powerful, and stylish. It features a Coffee Lake i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, Maxx Audio, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo drive. Even better, it's more than $200 off list price.View Deal

More cheap gaming laptop deals of the week

HP Pavilion 15-CX0040NR 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | Was $829.99, now $743.40 | Walmart

A very affordable 15-inch option, this HP is equipped with an IPS 1080p display, AMD Radeon RX graphics, a Coffee Lake i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo drive. Plus, it's $80 off its list price and $6 less than it was last week.

Lenovo Legion Y530 15.6-inch Laptop | Was $1,099.99, now $849.99 | Lenovo

Another machine with a lot of power and storage under the hood, this Lenovo laptop will handle all your gaming on the go demands. It's equipped with a Kaby Lake i7 processor, 1TB HDD, 8GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Better yet, when you apply coupon code "GAME4DAYS," you'll save $250 off the list price.

HP 15t Omen 15.6-inch Laptop | Was $1,069.99, now $909.49 | HP

With features like Intel Optane memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 graphics, this HP Omen laptop will give you a great gaming experience wherever you take it. It also comes with a Kaby Lake i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 144Hz IPS display. To get this price, select the 144Hz display upgrade for $70, then apply coupon code "15GAMER" to get a 15% discount. View Deal

The best cheap gaming laptops of 2018

Dell G3 15

Budget gaming in style

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – GTX 1060 (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 1TB (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Affordable

Great performer for the money

Flimsy build

No USB-C

If you’re looking to save some cash on your next gaming laptop, the Dell G3 15 will provide a competent gaming experience while costing much less than the competition. The laptop comes equipped with more than serviceable Nvidia graphics behind a fine, 1080p display, almost betraying its awfully affordable price point. Just don't expect the highest-quality build or absolute latest features, like USB-C.

Dell G3 15

Acer Nitro 5

A competent laptop for budget gamers

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 (8th-generation); AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5); AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD (5,400 rpm) – 128/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

User controllable fans

Good battery life

Decent gaming performance for price

Too much travel on trackpad

Thick display bezel

Speakers produce painful highs

Look past the cheap plastic back cover, the basic keyboard and it hefty weight. Because within that rough exterior lies a gaming laptop with deep user control over cooling, decent battery life and suitable gaming performance for the price tag. This gaming laptop is definitely more down with the gamer aesthetic than others at its price point, and so will attract a certain customer. But, in the end, it's a fine gaming laptop for cheap all the same.

Acer Nitro 5

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

The first budget Max-Q gaming laptop

CPU: Intel i7 (7th-generation) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Minimalist looks

Solid graphics performance

Cheapest avenue for Max-Q

Not enough storage space

Poor speaker placement

Lackluster trackpad

The newly Max-Q-powered Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming shows lots of promise, what with its modest pricing and capable performance. All things considered, this redesign successfully keeps to a mainstream aesthetic while bringing a solid amount of power to those middle-of-the-road consumers. After all, Nvidia Max-Q doesn't have to be exclusive to the high-end.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming