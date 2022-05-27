Sign up to Walmart Plus and get a free $50 voucher to use in the Memorial Day sales

With its Memorial Day sales underway and the Walmart Plus Weekend sale almost upon us, now's a good time to get some free extra money to spend at the retailer. Well, how about this? Right now, if you sign up for a Walmart Plus membership, you get a free coupon code that can save you up to $50 off your next order.

In order to get this neat incentive from the store, you have to pay $98 and sign up for an annual Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab). Once registered, a $50 voucher will be sent your way to use on your next order of $75 or over. Don't want to commit to the full year? You can also join as a monthly member for $12.95 to get a $25 voucher that can be used on your next order of $50 or more.

The benefit of this shorter option – along with the cheaper price – is that you can snag yourself a coupon and then cancel your membership immediately after you've bought what you want in the current Memorial Day sales or next week's Walmart Plus Weekend sale.

If you've not heard of the latter yet, this four-day event runs from June 2-5 and will feature a huge range of exclusive discounts across the store for members. There are loads of other Walmart Plus benefits, too, including early access to Black Friday deals, discounts on fuel, free delivery on groceries and other items, and six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Walmart Plus free voucher offer

(opens in new tab) Walmart Plus: sign up today and get a free $50 voucher (opens in new tab)

Sign up for a Walmart Plus 12 month membership for $98 and you'll get a $50 voucher to spend on your next order over $75. It's a great bonus if you're looking to pick up a bargain in the Memorial Day sales or next week's Walmart Plus Weekend sale. Not prepared to commit to a full year? You can also choose to sign up for just a month at $12.95 to get a $25 voucher to use on your next order of $50 or more.

With your voucher in hand, you can browse through the Walmart Memorial Day sales and take your pick of all the current bargains. Choose to hold onto the coupon, though, and there are a few exclusive deals coming from next week. For example, you'll be able to get a Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for just $148 (opens in new tab) after using the voucher code. Or, with just a month's membership, this Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer falls to only $34 (opens in new tab) after the sign-up discount.

Add to that, there's going to be a PS5 restock on June 2 as part of the event. There's no small print that explicitly states your voucher can't be used on Sony's console, so it could be a great opportunity to get a PS5 for less. You need to be a Walmart Plus member to be able to buy the console anyway, so consider this a bonus.

The only restrictions on the promo code are that it can't be used to purchase photos, personalized items, pharmacy, optical, gift cards, alcohol or items sold by Marketplace sellers. It will also expire on July 24 2022, so be sure to use it before that date.

The Walmart Plus Weekend sale - set to run from June 2-5 – is the retailer's more understated spin on Amazon Prime Day. We'll be here to cover the event as it happens and bring you all the best deals we find over the four days.