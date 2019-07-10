Samsung Galaxy S10 is over $250 off with this early Amazon Prime Day discount

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is an incredible phone in all regards, but its price can also be jaw-dropping. How much it costs is one reason it ranks lower among the best phones. But, with Amazon Prime Day 2019 nearing, all sorts of deals are popping up, including this steep price cut taking the Galaxy S10 from $899 to $642.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has just about every feature you could want from a brand new, flagship smartphone. It runs Android Pie and is sure to get Android Q in the future, and it runs that on a powerful processor. In the case of this discounted model, it's actually powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos chipset instead of the Snapdragon 855 chipset, but it's just as capable of powering an excellent smartphone experience.

Samsung's displays are among the best (it's no wonder they show up in the iPhone XS, too), and the new Infinity-O display see the display stretch even wider to 6.1 inches with a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. There's a small cutout in the display for the 10MP, front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the rear of the S10 has three cameras, one 16MP ultra-wide camera and two 12MP for telephoto and regular snapshots.

The rear of the chassis is also glass to allow wireless charging and better signal (it's not a 5G phone, but it's among the fastest 4G LTE phones), and the Galaxy S10 is actually capable of wireless charging in both directions. In other words, you could power your friends' phone with yours. And, with a 3,400mAh battery, it has a little it can spare.

That whole frame is also water resistant, so you can keep taking pictures with the excellent cameras even if it starts raining on you.

The S10 price drop applies to the unlocked version, which means you can take it to use with that carriers of your choice. But, this international model is made for GSM networks, so AT&T, T-Mobile, and other GSM networks are your only options. Verizon, Sprint, and other CDMA networks aren't supported.

This is a great phone deal, but we've seen other deals, even on this same model. The Galaxy S10 is also on sale on eBay (while supplies last), and there are open-box iPhone X going for $689.