RTX 3080, RTX 3090, RX 6800 XT, RX 6900 XT, and more now on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg's Shuffle is back for April 21, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and is loaded up with graphics cards - including RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards - as well as a PS5 restock.

We'll start with the standard PS5 bundle, which comes with an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, The Nioh Collection, Spiderman: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, and a PlayStation HD Camera for $834.

Next up, there's the RTX 3070, with two cards available with two buying options each. First, there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070, which you can get on its own for $779, or bundled with 16GB (2 x 8GB) OLOy 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM for $865.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes bundled with one of two motherboards: the Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard or the Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard, both for $944.

For the AMD RX 6700 XT, you also have two cards to choose from. First, you have the MSI Gaming X RX 6700 XT, which you can buy on its own for $809, or bundled with 16GB (2 x 8GB) OLOy 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM for $895.

You can also buy the Gigabyte Aorus RX 6700 XT with one of two bundle options: with the Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $944, or with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $989.

You can also buy the Asus ROG Strix RX 6800 XT, on its own, for $1,169.

There are two RTX 3080 cards available, and this time you can get one unbundled. The Asus White ROG Strix RTX 3080 is available on its own for $1,169, while the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 comes in one of three bundles. You can get it with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,359; with a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,584; or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 Waterforce ATX Intel motherboard for $1,834.

The RX 6900 XT is back as well, with the Asus ROG Strix RX 6900 XT available on its own for $1,589.

Finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3090, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Extended ATX Intel motherboard, for an eye-watering $3,084.

All in all, there's something for everyone today.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.