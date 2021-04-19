RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3090, RX 6700 XT, and Ryzen 9 5900X on Newegg Shuffle

It's a new week with a new Shuffle from Newegg for April 19, 2021, 1pm to 3pm EST, with RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RX 6700 XT graphics cards on offer along with a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU. All in all, today's a good one if you're looking to get started on a new build.

First, there's the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor, with three buying options available. First, there's the processor itself for $549, followed by a bundle with an MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk ATX AMD motherboard for $709, or bundled with a Cooler Master water CPU cooler for $679.

Next up, we have two RTX 3070 cards. First is the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, with two buying options, both bundles. You can get the card with a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard or you can get it with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX motherboard, both for $994. If you just want to get an RTX 3070 card on its own, you have the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3070, for $799.

Then we have the MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT with two buying options. There's the card itself for $809, or you can buy it with a Ds502 wired gaming headset for $847.

For the RTX 3080, there's only one card available, the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080, and it comes in three different bundles. You can get it with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,203; with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 ATX Intel motherboard for $1,444; or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 Waterforce ATX Intel motherboard for $1,684.

Finally, there are two RTX 3090 cards, with two buying options each. First, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3090, which comes with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,253 or with a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Extended Z490 Intel motherboard for $2,864.

Lastly, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3090, also bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply, for $2,323, or with a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Extended Z490 Intel motherboard, for $2,934.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.