RTX 3060, RX 6700 XT and RX 6800 are all in stock today as part of Newegg Shuffle

The hard-to-find RTX 3060 graphics card is in stock as part of the Newegg Shuffle, so you have a chance to buy the overclocked Gigabyte-version of the Nvidia GPU today, Saturday, May 8. But it's only available for a limited amount of time.

Enter here: Check out the latest offerings from Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle lottery is also offering you a chance to buy one of six different Radeon GPUs, including the RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 and RX 6900 XT. This rather thin weekend shuffle (thin because there are no heavy hitters like the RTX 3080) ends at 3pm EDT and is free to enter (yes, you still have to pay for the graphics cards).

Something you should know about going into this or any Newegg Shuffle is that most of (not all of) the offerings are bundled with components you may or may not need. Today, for example, the Shuffle is pairing most of the RTX and RX GPUs with motherboards. This is exactly what we see when there's a PS5 restock as part of the Newegg Shuffle – usually, you get stuck with a PlayStation camera no one needs.

Is the Newegg Shuffle worth it for the RTX 3060?

This depends on how badly you want that RTX 3060 GPU and the other RX graphics cards. While Newegg Shuffle is always free-to-enter, the prices are often higher for components compared to their original MSRP. But GPUs are going for double or even triple their normal prices (at a minimum) on auction sites like eBay and StockX.

How it works for the Newegg Shuffle

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.