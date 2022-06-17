MacBook Pro M2 pre-orders live today - here's where to buy the Apple laptop

MacBook Pro M2 pre-orders will go live today. Apple recently confirmed that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip will go on sale Friday, June 17 from 8am ET / 1pm BST. With that time fast approaching, we've gathered up all the retailers that are set to have the MacBook Pro M2 available to pre-order.

The MacBook Pro M2 (13-inch) was announced at the most recent Apple WWDC event alongside iOS 16 and the much more popular MacBook Air M2. As the name suggests, it comes with Apple's latest M2 chip to bump up the performance of the premium ultrabook. The starting price is $1,299 / £1,349 for the standard model with 256GB SSD storage.

Right now, a handful of landing pages are live at major stores such as Amazon and Best Buy. We expect these to swap over and give you the option to pre-order when we reach the correct time. We'll continue adding to this list throughout the day to ensure you don't miss out on the opportunity to secure Apple's new laptop.

Don't want the new MacBook Pro? Instead, MacBook Air M2 pre-orders should be available over the next few weeks ahead of the laptop's launch in July.

MacBook Pro M2 pre-orders: where to buy

(opens in new tab) Amazon (US): pre-orders live soon from $1,299 (opens in new tab)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is currently not available at Amazon but pre-orders will be live from this link soon. For now, it will just take you through to the correct store page but you should be able to place an order later today once the site has refreshed.

(opens in new tab) Apple: pre-order from $1,299 / £1,349 (opens in new tab)

Of course, the official Apple Store will take pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro M2 (13-inch) today. Keep an eye out for any potential trade-in options if you have an old device you're willing to part with as Apple tends to offer the most money. It's a good way to get the best saving.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: pre-order now from $1,299 (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has all 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 models listed and available to order right now. You can choose between a 256GB version for $1,299 or a 512GB one for $1,499 in both colors. Pre-orders from Best Buy also get six months Apple Music, six months Apple News Plus and three months Apple TV Plus for free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (UK): pre-orders live now from £1,349 (opens in new tab)

You can now order the MacBook Pro M2 from Amazon UK with prices starting at £1,349. Four models are in stock with a 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD in Silver or Space Grey. Delivery is estimated for June 24.

(Image credit: Apple)

Should you pre-order the MacBook Pro M2?

This is a topic that's been much debated by a number of TechRadar writers and the general conclusion is that the most sensible option is to get the upcoming MacBook Air M2 over this MacBook Pro M2.

In fact, many suggest that it would be even better to stick with the previous MacBook Air M1 as it offers such a high level of performance that is more than enough for most users and still sits at the top of our best laptop list two years after release. It's a lot cheaper, too, and we often see the device on offer for around $899 / £899 or less. There may be even better MacBook deals on the horizon following the launch of the new model in July.

13-inch MacBook Pro M2: key specs

Alongside the new M2 chip, the new MacBook Pro is very similar to the previous generation model. It sports a retina display that features a 2560x1600p native resolution at up to 500 nits of brightness. There are two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports with charging support, a DisplayPort video-out, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 data transfer (up to 40GB/s), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10GB/s). There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and that controversial Touch Bar with Touch ID.