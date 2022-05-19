LG's G1 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low price in epic Memorial Day deal

If you're looking to score an early TV deal in today's Memorial Day sales, we've spotted one of our favorite OLED displays back down to a record-low price. Best Buy has the LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99 (was $1,599.99). That's the lowest price we've seen for the LG G1 OLED display and one of the best Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far.



Named one of the best TVs of 2022, the LG G1 features OLED Evo technology which delivers over a billion brilliant colors and deep contrasts for a cinema-like picture experience. The OLED display also features a super sleek design that mounts flush to the wall and transforms into a beautiful piece of art when you aren't watching TV. You're also getting a Dolby Atmos sound system, smart capabilities, hands-free control, and the powerful a9 Gen 4 AI processor.



We don't predict you'll find a better price on the LG G1 during the official Memorial Day TV sales event, so we'd recommend grabbing this bargain now before it's too late.

Memorial Day TV deal: LG G1 OLED TV

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $303 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, we've spotted this stunning LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

More Memorial Day TV deals

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $703 - If you're looking for another premium LG OLED Memorial Day TV deal, Amazon has the 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99. That's a massive $700 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,349.99 at Samsung

Save $850 - You can score this 65-inch Neo-QLED TV for $1,499.99, thanks to today's $850 discount at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness and Samsung's excellent Tizen OS, and an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen gamers on PS5 or Xbox Series X looking to max out their games at 120Hz in 4K resolution.

LG UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV (75-inch): $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - If you don't need an OLED DIsplay, this 4K smart TV from LG is still a premium option with a lower price tag of $869.99. The 75-inch LG TV packs the powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.



70-inch: $899 $699

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,199.99 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $50 - Another budget OLED TV in today's Memorial Day TV sales, Amazon has this 55-inch Vizio OLED display on sale for $1,149. A fantastic deal for a mid-size OLED TV, the 55-inch display features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Save $400 - If you're looking to snag a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, you can get this 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99 at the early Memorial Day sale. The QLED Frame display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

