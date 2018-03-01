The cheapest iPhone 8 unlocked SIM-free prices in March 2018

Apple iPhone 8 Fact File Release date: September 22 2016

Launch price: $699 / £699 / AU$1,079

Platform: iOS 11

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Retina 750x1334

Battery: 1821mAh

Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Gold

TechRadar rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Read TechRadar's iPhone 8 review

Buying the iPhone 8 on a lengthy and high priced 24 month contract isn't the best route for everyone. If you don't want to tie yourself into an expensive contract, there are a variety of unlocked and SIM free deals out there that you may find suits you more.

There are lots of SIM only deals out there you can pair up with your unlocked iPhone 8 that will allow you to get lots of data and minutes for a low amount of money each month.

There is now the super high-tech and very expensive iPhone X out there, but if you're looking for a more affordable iPhone, you're in the right place.

The iPhone 8 comes with a glass-back, wireless charging, a 4.7-inch display, 12MP rear camera, the latest iOS 11 software and powerful internals too.

You have the choice of buying either the 64GB or 256GB versions of the iPhone 8, but below we have options for each so you can find the optimum deal for your new iPhone. You can even choose your favorite color too.

iPhone 8 SIM-free deals are subject to change quite often, but we have the latest up to date prices available for you below. Play around with the toggles in our price comparison tool to find the cheapest and best value iPhone 8 deal for you.

Today's cheapest iPhone 8 unlocked / SIM free prices: