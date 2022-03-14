Huge deal: Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to $499.99 - the lowest price ever

Thanks to last week's release of Apple's all-new iPad Air 5, you can now find fantastic deals on older iPads models. Amazon currently has the Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 (was $599.99). That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 tablet.

iPad Air 5 pre-orders: when and where to buy Apple's latest tablet

The iPad Air 4 features a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system, and Touch-ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.



Today's iPad deal only applies the Sky Blue, Green, and Space Gray colors, and all models are in stock and ready to ship. We don't know how long Amazon will have the iPad Air at this record-low price, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - Today's best iPad deal is Apple's iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 at Amazon. That's a massive $99 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 tablet. The iPad Air 4 packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip. Today's deal applies to the Sky Blue, Green, and Space Gray colors and all devices are in stock and ready to ship.

More iPad deals

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals and if you're looking for something with less power you can also see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales.