Huge Amazon sale extended - here are the 13 best deals with prices from $24.99

Amazon's Easter sale has some leftover deals this week, which means you can still snag record-low prices on some of Amazon's best-selling devices, including smart TVs, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, and Blink security cameras.



We've listed the best offers from today's leftover sale below, starting with Fire TVs like this Insignia 24-inch smart display on sale for just $99.99 (opens in new tab) (was $189.99). You'll also find up to 40% off Fire tablets, like the Fire HD 10 marked down to $89.99 (opens in new tab) (was $149.99), followed by the latest Ring video doorbell on sale for $69.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99). Last but not least, Amazon is also offering price cuts on Blink security cameras, of which our favorite deal is the Blink Mini for just $24.99 (opens in new tab) (was $34.99).



You'll find more of today's best deals from Amazon's extended sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and discounts on Amazon devices are rare outside of sales like Prime Day.

Fire TVs

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2021): was $189.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch set on sale for just $99.99 - the lowest price we've seen. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the 24-inch TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and a handy Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 42-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2022): was $269.99 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a slightly bigger display, Amazon has the Insignia 42-inch Fire TV on sale for $169.99 - the lowest price ever. The 2022 Insignia set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon 4-Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, plus three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's deal from Amazon's sale brings the 50-inch model down to just $279.99.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $759.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Fire tablets

(opens in new tab) Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's cheapest Kids' tablet is the Fire 7, on sale for just $59.99 - just $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99, thanks to today's 40% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's device deals also include the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $89.99. You're getting a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ring doorbells

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's spring sale has the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $149.99 - $10 more than the cheapest price. The Ring 3 features improved motion detection, privacy zones, and audio privacy and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want the most advanced Ring Doorbell, Amazon has the Ring Pro 2 on sale for $174.99 which is only $5 more than the record-low. The Ring Pro 2 features HD+ Video recording, two-way talk with audio+, 3D motion detection, and built-in Alexa Greetings.

Blink security cameras

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite Amazon deals is the best-selling Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $24.99. The indoor HD features night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa, and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $63.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're interested in outdoor security, Amazon has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $63.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The wireless outdoor security camera is weather-resistant and features two-way audio and infrared night vision.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to grab today's cheapest video doorbell, Amazon has the Blink model on sale for just $34.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

See more of the best Amazon Kindle deals and the best Ring Video Doorbell deals happening right now.



You can also look forward to the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.