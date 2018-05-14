Amazon Summer Sale: Best deals on smartphones

E-commerce portal Amazon India is currently hosting the Summer Sale offering deals across a range of products including mobile phones, laptops, televisions, fashion products, fitness bands and smartwatches. The sale began on 13 May and will end on 16 May.

Amazon had announced the Summer Sale in response to Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale, which is scheduled for the same four days starting from 13 May. Under the sale, Amazon is offering discounts, exchange offers, bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. In this post, we will cover some of the best deals on smartphones.

Amazon has partnered with ICICI bank to offer an instant discount of 10% up to Rs 1,500 and additionally, users can also get 10% cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on eligible orders. Users who pay using Amazon Pay balance will get a cashback of 10% up to Rs 300.

Best deals on smartphones on Amazon

Buy Apple iPhone X @ Rs. 81,900 on Amazon The Apple iPhone X, the flagship smartphone from the Cupertino giant has been discounted as part of the Summer Sale. Both, 64GB and 256GB variants of the device are now available at a discounted price. The 64GB variant of the iPhone X is currently available for Rs 81,900, after a discount of Rs 10,530. The 256GB variant of the device is currently available for Rs 94,990, down from its regular price of Rs 1,05,720.

Buy Huawei P20 Pro @ Rs. 64,999 on Amazon The recently launched Huawei P20 Pro has been discounted, less than a month after its Indian launch. The device is currently available for Rs 64,999, after a discount of Rs 5.000. The Huawei P20 Pro features a 6.1-inch full HD+ display and is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 @ Rs. 51,900 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received a huge discount and is currently available for Rs 51,900, down from its original price of Rs 74,690. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy LG G6 @ Rs. 27,990 on Amazon The LG G6 is another flagship that has received a huge discount as part of the Summer Sale. It is currently available in four color options for Rs 27,990, after a discount of Rs 27,010. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Nokia 7 Plus @ Rs. 25,999 on Amazon The Nokia 7 Plus is another recently launched smartphone that has been discounted under the Amazon Summer sale. It is currently available for Rs 25,990 Coming to specifications, the Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Buy Moto X4 @ Rs. 18,999 on Amazon The Moto X4 is one of the smartphones that has been discounted by both, Amazon and Flipkart. On Amazon, the 3GB RAM variant is currently priced at Rs 18,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 20,999. Both the variants have received a discount of Rs 3,000. The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB internal storage.

Buy Oppo F5 @ Rs. 17,990 on Amazon The Oppo F5 is available in two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB. While the 4GB RAM variant has received a discount of Rs 3,000, the 6GB RAM variant has received a discount of Rs 1,000 only. The 4GB RAM variant is currently available for Rs 17,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 24,990. The Oppo F5 features a 6-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek MT6763T SoC coupled with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage.

Buy Vivo V7 @ Rs. 16,990 on Amazon The Vivo V7 is currently available for Rs 16,990, down from its original price of Rs 19,990. It is available in three color options. Th Vivo V7 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Buy Moto G5S Plus @ Rs. 12,999 on Amazon Apart from the Moto X4, another device from the Moto series has been discounted. It is currently available for Rs 12,999, after a discount of Rs 4,000. The Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.