Xiaomi Redmi 5 review

The Redmi 5 is undoubtedly a complete smartphone with some necessary inclusions like a bigger display and latest chipset. But it isn't as striking and fresh as the Honor 9 Lite for Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi, with the launch of Redmi 5, has struck a final nail to dominate smartphones priced anywhere between Rs 6000 to Rs 16,000. When the Redmi 5A was launched, it took over the entry-level segment, within few months it was followed by Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro knocking out phones priced between 10-15K.

We were not done talking about the Redmi Note 5, and Xiaomi delivered the Redmi 5 to replace the Redmi 4 in the 7-10K price segment. It is company's solution for users looking for a compact yet balanced handset that also offers logical value proposition.

My experience with Redmi was more or less alike the Redmi phones I have used prior to this. The major difference here was of the overall size and battery. I had written about my three days experience with the Redmi 5 earlier, and most of the things I mentioned there remain.

Xiaomi has updated the Redmi 5 with some in-trend elements like 18:9 display and minimal bezels. But the question I asked before writing the review were mostly about the new upgrades on the phone. Do these feature make the experience better? Is it a phone I wanted to see after the Redmi 4? And most importantly, is this a phone worth recommending because it's actually good, or just because there is a lack of competition.

The answer to all these questions are in the review. Read on.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price and availability

The Redmi 5 launch prices start from Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs Weight: 157g

Dimensions: 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mmmm

OS: MIUI 9.0 (Android 7 Nougat)

Screen size: 5.7 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1440 (18:9 aspect ratio)

CPU: Snapdragon 450

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 16GB/32GB

Battery: 3,300mAh

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 5MP

The price starts at Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the 3GB/32GB variant costs Rs 8,999, and Rs 10,999 for the top of the line 4GB/64GB variant. The phone will be available on Amazon India, mi.com and Mi Home.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is already up for sale in blue, pink, gold, black and a lake blue colour.

As a part of introductory offer, Xiaomi has partnered with Jio for an instant cash back of Rs 2,200 (on the first recharge) along with 100GB of 4G data (on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299). Redmi 5 buyers will also get up to 90% discount on first Kindle e-books.

The Redmi 5 has an has a Redmi Note 5 like design

Design and display

Metal unibody feels solid

5.7-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio display

The Redmi 5, like its siblings, has an iterative design that looks exactly like a smaller Redmi Note 5. Well, that's not the first time I am saying this for a Redmi phone, as the Redmi 4 also had resemblance to the Note 4.

I personally agree that Redmi 5 has a good design and build quality for its price, but it doesn’t differentiate it from the norm that’s being followed from last two years.

It's good that the design on the Redmi 5 doesn’t look like a cheaper replica of a popular flagship, but it still fails excite us. The reason is repetitiveness of the same design language year over year.

It is a solid phone, offers a great in hand feel and can be used comfortably with just one hand, but it looks dull if you put it next to the Honor 9 Lite.

The reason I spoke of the Honor 9 Lite because it's a perfect example of a great design for its price. I am not saying Xiaomi should come up with a blingy phone, but my intention here is emphasize on the fact that consumers want different looking phones.

Despite sharing looks with its predecessor, the phone has some minor alterations. I is taller, wider, heavier and sleeker than the Redmi 4. The back looks a lot like the Redmi Note 5, where the camera's baked right above the fingerprint sensor and not the top left corner.

The dual grill at the bottom is for loudspeaker and primary microphone

From the front, the phone looks exactly like the Note 5, which means more screen space and less bezels. This also means that the physical navigation keys are replaced by the on-screen ones this time.

Like previous Redmi phones, it has rounded corners, a flat back with curved sides. However, the curves aren’t as well pronounced as we have seen in the past.

The front gets a full score in terms of looks, but Xiaomi should consider bringing new considerable elements on the next phone.

The display is one of the highlights.

We all must thank the Mi Mix setting an example for the future phones with its bezel less design. Forget flagships, even the entry level phones these days have minimal bezels and an 18:9 display.

Exactly a year ago, the Redmi Note 4 was launched with a 5.5-inch display and the Redmi 4 had a smaller one. Thanks to the new display trend, now even the Redmi 5 has a bigger 5.7-inch display than the Note 4.

The Redmi 5 does not retain the smaller display size, but it still has a decent HD+ (720p) panel like its predecessor. Colours look vibrant but a slight blue tinge makes its presence felt. Sunlight visibility remains sub-optimal, but auto-brightness makes up for it. Overall, it’s a colourful display with cool tones, wide colour gamut and decent viewing angles.

For games and media consumption, this is one of the best displays found on a phone at this price point.