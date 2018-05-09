Amazon Summer Sale announced with offers on smartphones, electronics, accessories and more

E-commerce portal Amazon India announced the Summer Sale offering deals across a wide range of products including consumer electronics, mobile phones, fashion products, laptops, audio devices, smartwatches and more. Under this sale, customers will get cashbacks, no cost EMIs, bank offers and exchange discounts.

The Amazon Summer Sale will begin on 13 May and end on 16 May, the same four days that Flipkart has chosen for its Big Shopping Days sale. It is obvious that Amazon India has selected these days to compete with Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale and it will be interesting to see which company comes out with better offers.

Amazon India Summer Sale details

While Amazon has not revealed all the offers it intends to provide under the Summer Days sale, the company has teased some offers ahead of the sale. Just like most sales these days, the primary focus of the sale will be on smartphones, fashion and accessories.

Amazon has said that mobile phones will be discounted by up to 35% and the budget Honor 7X will receive a special discount. The recently launched Nokia 7 Plus mid-range device will be available with benefits of up to Rs 10,000. The Realme 1, the first device under Oppo’s Realme brand will be available for the first time during the sale and Oppo may announce some attractive launch offers.

In accessories, powerbanks will be available with a discount of up to 70%, phone cases will receive a discount of up to 75% and Bluetooth headsets will be discounted by up to 35%. PC accessories will be discounted by up to 50% and selected laptops will be available with a discount of up to Rs 20,000 during the sale.

Apart from mobile phones, laptops and accessories, other electronic items such as cameras, headphones, speakers, smartwatches, fitness bands, storage devices, televisions will also be discounted. Apart from hardware, software and video games will also receive a discount of up to 75%.

To promote its own products, Amazon will offer special discounts on eBooks, Amazon Echo speakers, Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Kindle Paperwhite on all days of the Summer Sale.

Apart from discounts, Amazon will also offer cashbacks, no cost EMIs and exchange discounts during the sale. The company has said that over 1,000 brands are participating in the sale and over 40,000 products will have special offers.

Like all Amazon sales, customers using Amazon Pay balance to pay will get an extra cashback of 10% up to Rs 300 on orders placed during the sale. Additionally, users who use their ICICI bank Debit or Credit card will get a cashback of up to 10%.

Commenting on the Amazon Summer Sale, Manish Tiwary, Vice President of Category Management, Amazon India, said,

“The Amazon Summer Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more. With great deals, extra cashback, no-cost EMI, and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in.”