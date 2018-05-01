Oppo's Realme 1 is here to challenge the Redmi phones in India

Oppo’s new apparent ‘Xiaomi-rival’ smartphone, the Realme 1, just got listed on the Amazon India website. Adding another facet to the battle of the Chinese smartphone brands in the Indian arena, Oppo’s new smartphone by its sub-brand is set for its reveal on May 15 with the tagline ‘power meets style’.

Realme 1 to be revealed on May 15

That doesn’t necessarily mean that the smartphone will go on sale that day itself. Nonetheless, it’s amusing how Realme sounds so similar to Redmi. There have been no comments on whether this was intentional or unintentional.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal anything else pertaining the device’s price, specifications or features. However, the render does show that the phone has a single rear camera setup and an LED flash. But, there is no fingerprint sensor visible. The render also shows that the Realme 1 will come in Diamond Black.

Realme's outer design

Overall, the phone looks very similar to the Oppo A3, that was launched in China sometime last month. The question is whether the Realme 1 will be just as similar under the hood as well.

Realme - Oppo's first sub-brand

Not only is Oppo taking on Xiaomi with the Realme 1 but the company also seems to be sending a clear message to Asus, who just announced their partnership with Flipkart prior to the launch of the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

As per reports, the new brand is Oppo’s attempt to capture India’s young consumers with smartphones that are ‘crafted for the youth’. Previously, the brand has relied heavily on marketing and promotions to build their offline presence.

With Realme, they plan on doing the same with their online standing.