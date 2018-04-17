Asus Zenfone Max Pro to launch in India exclusively on Flipkart

At its BigOnFlipkart event held today, Flipkart and Asus have partnered to launch the Zenfone Max Pro exclusively on the e-commerce platform. The new Zenfone Max Pro will be a mid-range smartphone and will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro specifications

Asus did not reveal full details of the Zenfone Max Pro yet, but the company did reveal that it will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset. However, based on other phones in the Zenfone Max series, it is expected that the Zenfone Max Pro could feature a Full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Android 8.0 Oreo and a big battery.

Asus and Flipkart partnership

The BigOnFlipkart event is significant for both Asus and Flipkart. Under the partnership, Flipkart will be handling the marketing and sales aspects of Asus’ smartphones.

Apart from assisting Asus in the sales and marketing of its smartphones, Flipkart will also help the company develop new products aimed at the Indian consumers and based on Flipkart’s learnings from consumer interests and demands.

Asus’s CEO, Jerry Shen, said -

“With Flipkart’s partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers’ needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market. Flipkart’s unparalleled distribution reach and marketing strengths will help ASUS build strong awareness for our innovative high value products and reach consumers across India. We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both companies better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers.”

Speaking on the announcement, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said -

“Flipkart has driven the adoption of smartphones in India, and grown the market, through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want. With this partnership with Asus, we’re multiplying those efforts by collaborating to leverage our individual strengths — data-driven research & insights, and technological prowess — to build smartphones truly customised for India.”