10 best smartphones from Chinese companies in India

Chinese smartphone makers have in recent times started dominating the budget and mid-range segment in India because of their aggressive marketing campaigns. With companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others leading in terms of both market share as well as mindshare, customers have a lot of options across different price ranges.

Although the Chinese brands are numerous when it comes to India, only a few have been well accepted by Indian consumers. Brands like Meizu, Nubia, Coolpad are known by a large chunk of audiences but are still thriving to get a solid identity on local soil.

From the entry-level to the upper mid-range, for the selfie lovers to those who want raw specs and almost stock Android, there’s something for everyone.

Today we take a look at the top 10 smartphones from Chinese brands in India.

OnePlus 5T

Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 7.1.2 Nougat | Screen size: 6.01-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 20MP | Front camera: 16MP

Great design and build

Excellent performance

No microSD card slot

Only Full HD display

The OnePlus 5T is an upgraded version of the flagship device OnePlus 5 which the company launched in June 2017. The phone is available in two variants – 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. It has Oxygen OS on top of Android which is responsible for the interface along with the same Snapdragon 835 SoC as OnePlus5.

The highlight of the phone is its bigger display. It sports a 6.01-inch full HD AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9. A 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating protects the screen from damage. However, it lacks the QHD resolution. It gets its juice from a 3,300mAh battery which supports Dash Charge.

The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back and is easily accessible. Another upgrade is that the secondary camera has a sensor that's tailored to enhance low-light photography rather than have a telephoto lens.

Apart from the two above mentioned variants, OnePlus had also launched a Star Wars Limited Edition variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Read the full review: OnePlus 5T

Xiaomi Mi A1

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Google’s software with timely updates

Powerful hardware

Best dual camera setup

Derivative design

Smaller battery than Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Mi A1 is an outcome of Xiaomi’s partnership with Google. It is the first Xiaomi phone with stock Android and is one of the most popular mid-range devices of the year. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass coating on the top.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and an internal storage of 64GB which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The phone has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens supported by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. A 5-megapixel front shutter with 36 smart beauty profiles and face recognition sits above the display. It has a 3080mAh battery which lasts for a day. And the fingerprint sensor is placed at the back of the phone.

The phone was originally launched in three colour variants – Gold, Rose Gold and Black. On New Years, the company launched a Special Edition Red colour variant, available only for a limited time.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Mi A1

Moto G5 Plus

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3GB/4GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB (expandable up to 128GB) | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Doesn’t look or feel like a budget phone

Inventive one button nav

Battery isn’t removable

Iffy camera performance

The Moto G5 Plus is the successor of the G4 Plus from Lenovo backed Motorola. It comes with a 5.2-inch full HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 making for a great content consumption experience. Not only does it feel thinner and smaller, it runs heavy games without any lag.

Motorola is unique in the sense that the phone offers a whole range of features without taxing your pocket too much. It has a whole bunch of internal storage with microSD support. The fingerprint sensor's located at the bottom of the screen, while the front camera and sensors are on the top.

It's the only phone in this price segment that has Android Nougat out of the box.

If there's anything to be wary of, it's the mono loudspeaker. It performs adequately but could be better for when you want to share your screen with your friends.

Since the Moto G5 Plus exclusively supports Full HD screen resolution, any 4k video that's recorded using it can only be viewed on another 4k device.

Read the full review: Moto G5 Plus

Honot 7X

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 256GB) | Battery: 3340mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP | Front camera: 8MP

Vibrant display

Metal design

Lacks fast charging

The Honor 7X is the first mid-range phone to come with an aspect ratio of 18:9, the feature which is commonly found on the flagship phones. It has a 5.9-inch full HD+ display which is vibrant and provides a great experience to the user.

The phone is powered by Kirin 659 chipset backed by a 4GB RAM and an internal storage of 32GB. There is also a 64GB storage variant available in the market. The storage in both the variants is expandable up to 256GB.

The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat under the company’s custom EMUI (Emotion UI) 5.1. It has a 3,340mAh battery which provides sufficient fuel to sail through your daily tasks but it does not support fast charging.

It features a dual-camera setup on the back which comprises of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensing lens. On the front, there is a 8-megapixel sensor which sits above the big display.

Read the full review: Honor 7X

Moto G5S Plus

Weight: 168g | Dimensions: 153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Metal body

Good battery life

Camera shutter lag

Occasional app crashes

Launched in August 2017, the Moto G5S Plus comes with an all-metal unibody design and curved corners which give it a premium feel in hand. It is powered by the similar Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU which the company used in G5 Plus. The phone has an internal storage capacity of 64GB which can be further extended up to 128GB via micro SD card.

Moto G5S Plus carries a 5.5-inch full HD display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on the top. Its 3000mAh battery provides enough fuel for the whole day. It also supports TurboCharging through which you can get up to six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. The phone is also splash resistant, thanks to nano-coating.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G5S Plus sports a dual camera setup on the rear with 13-megapixel sensors along with a dual LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and LED flash on the front.

Read the full review: Moto G5S Plus

Oppo F5

Weight: 152g | Dimensions: 156.5 x 76 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: MediaTek MT6763T | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3200mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 20MP

Big display

Good battery life

Average face recognition

Oppo F5 is one of the latest additions to the company’s selfie expert series after Oppo F3. The 18:9 aspect ratio was the most trending feature of 2017 which Oppo also decided to put in the F5. It features a big 6-inch full HD+ display and a screen to body ratio of 84.2%. The highlight of the phone is its Facial Unlock and the AI Beauty Technology which is said to be the first AI-based beautifying technology in India.

The phone comes with a MediaTek MT6763T chipset coupled with 4/6GB RAM and 32/64GB of onboard storage. The user can extend the storage capacity to 265GB through a microSD card. While the phone has a 16-megapixel primary lens, it has a 20-megapixel sensor on the front which delivers superior quality selfies to the user.

Honor 9i

Weight: 164g | Dimensions: 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3340mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP + 2MP

Good display

Beautiful metal body

No fast charging

Average camera performance

While the other OEMs were busy in making smartphones with dual camera setup, Huawei went a step further with Honor 9i. It launched the phone with four cameras – 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel on the rear and 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel on the front.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset, dual-core Mali T830 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also has a micro SD card slot. It is loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on the top.

The Honor 9i comes with a 5.9-inch full HD+ display with a 3,340mAh underneath.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Weight: 137g | Dimensions: 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Good build and design

Value for money

No fingerprint sensor

After launching Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite in India, Xiaomi recently unveiled Redmi 5A in the market. The phone comes in two variants - 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB. The storage capacity is further expandable to 128GB via microSD card. Pitched as the "Desh Ka Smartphone" by the company, the Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 9 on the top.

The daily tasks are managed by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset and an Adreno 308 GPU handles the graphics of the phone. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture size of f/2.2 and a 5-megapixel secondary lens of f/2.0 aperture size. It gets its daily dose of power from a 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 75.45 x 158.5 x 8.05mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Impression 18:9 display

Great battery life

Good camera

Value for money

Not USB type-C

Dated design

Still runs on Nougat

Just like its predecessor, which was previously on this list, Redmi Note 5 also comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh. The phone lasts comfortably on a single charge for a whole day under heavy usage. If you use your phone with moderation, the battery will last even longer.

It takes around two hours to fully recharge using the regular 5V adapter provided in-the-box.

But if you already own a Redmi Note 4 , then refrain from the upgrade because very little is different in the two variants. They even run of the same chipset.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Weight: 170g | Dimensions: 152 x 75.2 x 8.45mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 128GB) | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Good performance

Impressive camera

Bloatware issues

Nothing new in design

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 features a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display and was launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and the Journey UI on top, which can now be upgraded to Android O.

In terms of performance, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, Adreno 510 GPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

What's unique about this phone are it's capacitive touch buttons are "supposed" to stay backlit but only stay on for a short while the screen is powered on. Even the power and volume buttons are places a little too high, driving you to stretch in order to reach them.

It's not too heavy or too light and even feels solid in your hands. The fingerprint scanner lives up to it's name in accuracy and efficiency.

Even though the Cool Play 6 is equipped with dual 13 mega pixel cameras, their performance is average at best.