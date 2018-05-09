Best Nokia 7 Plus offers on Amazon India

HMD Global led Nokia had launched its 2018 smartphones in India on 4 April and the Nokia 7 Plus went on sale in India on 30 April exclusively from Amazon India. Apart from the Nokia 7 Plus, the company’s flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco and mid-range Nokia 6 (2018) are also available in India.

Nokia and Amazon India have announced several launch offers in collaboration with their partners to offer cashback, discounts on partner websites, no cost EMIs and more. Apart from Amazon India, the Nokia 7 Plus is also available from Nokia’s website and the company’s retail partners across the country.

The Nokia 7 Plus was available from pre-orders in India from 20 April and currently, the device has a ‘Notify Me’ button as it is out of stock and is expected to be available again, soon.

Best Offers on Nokia 7 Plus

- 10% cashback up to Rs 2,600 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

- Rs 2,000 cashback from Airtel in installments of Rs. 500 and Rs 1,400 after 3 years.

- Free 12 months damage insurance from Servify on activating a Kotak 811 account on the device.

- Complimentary Airtel TV subscription till 31 December 2018.

- MakeMyTrip coupon for 25% discount on domestic hotels.

- 20% discount on customized selected products on Picsdream Moments & Memories.