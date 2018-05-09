Oppo sub-brand, Realme 1's first live image spotted online

The first live image of the latest smartphone by Oppo , the Realme 1 that’s set to launch on 15 May, has been leaked online. Oppo's new sub-brand is set to enter the budget smartphone segment in India and even their name sounds similar to Xiaomi's Redmi series.

91Mobiles happened to get their hands on the photograph and it seems that the phone looks a lot like the Oppo A3, launched in China recently.

Realme 1's first live image

(Source: 91mobiles)

The phone features a single rear camera paired with an LED flash, a power button towards the side right and volume keys to the left. The Realme 1 in the picture has the same Black Diamond shade that was launched on limited edition variants of the Oppo F7 earlier this year. Most recently, the same colour is set to grace the Oppo F7 but with a cricketing twist .

The main difference between the Realme 1 body as compared to other Oppo phones is the obvious Realme logo located in the centre. The phone’s live image basically confirms the teaser photos that have already been shared by the company.

Realme 1 specifications

Having been sighted on AnTuTu and Geekbench 4, we know that the Oppo Realme 1 will run on a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset along with 6GB RAM.

Realme 1's score on AnTuTu

That being said, it’s highly likely that the Realme 1 will be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3, so we can expect some of the same specifications to follow. The Oppo A3 has a 6.2-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. There’s even a notch on top of the IPS LCD display.

The camera specifications deviate from Oppo’s usual selfie centric approach with a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Powered by a 3,400mAh battery, it can be estimated that the phone will probably have adequate battery life.

Realme 1 India launch, price

We already know that the phone will launch on 15 M ay as per the listing on Amazon India but the phone’s price is yet to be unveiled. Considering that the Oppo sub-brand is being set up to go against brands like Xiaomi and Moto in the budget segment, it’s likely that the Realme 1 will cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.