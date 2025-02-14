This half-price Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is easily the best Presidents' Day laptop deal

A jaw-dropping deal like this only comes around once in a blue moon. We regularly see products dropping by 10% or even 25% but hardly ever by as much as 50%. This is a deal that is seriously hard to pass up on. It's one of the best laptops on the market right now and boasts OLED technology. Want to know what it is?

It's this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro at Amazon for $699.99 (was $1,349.99. The last price drop we saw on this laptop only brought it down to $1,149.99, so the price cut for the retailer's Presidents' Day sale is phenomenal. It’s also a truly impressive portable 14-inch ultrabook for anyone seeking style as well as power.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro deal

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Yep, you read it right. That's a 48% discount on what is a very capable and good-looking laptop. It boasts an Intel Core 5 Ultra processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight, for us, is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 resolution, which looks far superior to any full HD screen that you’re likely already using and is rarely found in a device at such a low price.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro review, we praised the performance and battery life – two key considerations in any laptop purchase. Somehow, it manages a battery life of over 10 hours so it’s ideal for your working day. When you think that the laptop also features a sharp 3K AMOLED touchscreen – and a good amount of power thanks to the Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD – the deal looks even more impressive.

Clearly inspired by the MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is the laptop to buy if you want something stylish yet based on the Windows operating system.

The only downside here is that the laptop has some fairly weak speakers but you could always team it up with some of the best headphones. Other than that, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro offers a lot of value for this kind of specification.

We've got loads of laptop deals and MacBook deals if you're wanting to do some more research before making a purchase.