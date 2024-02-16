Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan now matches Telstra for speed, making it an absolute no-brainer

We’ve long considered Superloop’s gigabit internet to be the best NBN 1000 plan you can get, but the provider now matches Telstra for speed, which makes it an absolute no-brainer for anyone wanting one of the fastest NBN plans.

Superloop is now promising a typical evening speed of 700Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan, meaning it joins Telstra as the only two providers to do so. For as long as NBN 1000 plans have been available, Telstra has been the only telco to report typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, so Superloop reaching this number is quite impressive.

What makes it a no-brainer though, is that Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan is significantly cheaper than Telstra’s, by as much as AU$71 a month. That’s because when you first sign up for Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan, you’ll pay AU$99 a month for your first six months on the connection. After the discounted period, your monthly bill only increases to AU$109.

Compare that to Telstra’s NBN 1000 pricing of AU$170, along with the fact there’s no discounted introductory offer, and it’s difficult to make the case for signing up with Telstra – your wallet will be better off with Superloop, and it’s got some of the best NBN plans available.

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109p/m) Superloop’s gigabit internet plan previously advertised a typical evening speed of 600Mbps between 7pm-11pm, but the telco recently bumped that number up to 700Mbps. It’s now tied with Telstra for having the fastest reported evening speed, but you’ll only need to pay AU$99 a month over your first half-year with Superloop, instead of Telstra’s premium pricing. Cost breakdown: AU$99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109p/m) Total cost for first year: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

Superloop is not the only telco to improve its reported typical evening speeds this month. Both TPG and iiNet have increased the promised speed on their NBN 1000 plans from 450Mbps up to 671Mbps, which is another significant jump in performance.

It remains to be seen whether TPG and iiNet will gain on Superloop and Telstra within the foreseeable future, but it still remains that Superloop has an ideal combination of speed and price. TPG’s NBN 1000 plan starts at AU$114.99 a month while iiNet’s plan is AU$119.99 a month, so Superloop’s deal is pretty unbeatable.